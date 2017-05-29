WSL 1 - Week 7 Review: Mixed results for City and Chelsea

Image via Getty

Despite a 7-0 victory, week seven was a little bit more conservative in terms of goal scoring than previous weeks in the WSL 1 Spring Series, but it did come with early goals galore...

The first fixture to kick off another week in the Spring Series was perhaps the most anticipated of the one off tournament. In the 2016 season, Manchester City dominated the league over the 2015 Champions. But since then, Chelsea have made a number of impressive and clever signings which has already dramatically increased the score line.

Erin Cuthbert, Ramona Bachmann, Crystal Dunn and even defensive midfielder Maren Mjelde have all worked their way onto the scoresheet.

However, in the meeting the scoreline was neither high nor in favour of the Blues. This was not for a lack of trying. Drew Spence came close for Chelsea and the introduction of Karen Carney and Fran Kirby kept the artillery fully loaded with attacking threat.

Ultimately, difference between the two teams in a high intensity match was the work of in-form striker Toni Duggan. Her well worked strike from the edge of the box was the only goal of the day, early in the 28th minute. City did hit the ball into the back of the net via a Megan Campbell special, as the Irish international threw the ball in and past Carly Telford - but it was correctly disallowed as no player touched it before it fell beyond the keeper.

Chelsea 7-0 Liverpool

After midweek disappointment, Chelsea redeemed themselves and returned to high scoring ways in their final game at Wheatsheaf Park.

Liverpool have been one of the high flying sides during the Spring Series, but defensive stability has been a cause for concern. This weakness was fully explored by a tenacious home side.

The Blues paraded their attacking threat as there were seven different goal scorers for the seven goals. ​Gilly Flaherty set the tone for what was to be a difficult day for the Reds and keeper Siobahn Chamberlain, opening the scoring just two minutes in. Liverpool resisted for forty minutes but Kirby and ​Ji So Yun put any hope to bed with two quick goals before half time.

The floodgates were well and truly open, allowing Mjelde, Carney, Cuthbert and top goalscorer Drew Spence to capitalise on the fragility and contribute to their team's second 7-0 result of the season.

Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal

After defeating Chelsea through the week, City had a prime opportunity to climb to the top of the table. Jordan Nobbs had other ideas, however, as her superb free kick earned Arsenal all three points.

This was the Citizen's first defeat to the Gunners in two years, and it was deserved as they enjoyed the better first half. New addition Beth Mead started the match and came close 24 minutes in, just hitting the ball wide of the net.

After half time, City certainly had their opportunities. Nikita Parris came close and Jill Scott looked certain to score but headed the ball straight at Sari Van Veenendaal.

Just 10 minutes later, Nobbs delivered the free kick that ended the game. From 30 yards out, the midfielder struck the ball with finesse and confidence, making it impossible for Marie Hourihan to even get close to saving the effort.

Yeovil Town 1-2 Sunderland

The long trip from the North East to Somerset was worth it for Melanie Reay's Sunderland as they came out on top with a 2-1 victory against Yeovil Town.

Scoring was opened early as Lucy Staniforth found the back of the net directly from a corner. This early goal instilled confidence in the visiting side, but Megan Walsh was on hand to keep the damage at 1-0.

However, the Lady Glovers fought hard in search of an equaliser. In the second half, the equaliser finally came as new signing Angaharad James pounced on Lucy Quinn's rebounded penalty.

It did not last for too long, as just one minute later Beverly Leon bagged the goal that took the Lady Black Cats ahead once more - and the match winner. Although it did not come without challenge from bottom-of-the-table Yeovil, who almost snatched an equaliser in the dying minutes.

Reading 1-1 Birmingham City

Early goals seem to be the theme across the WSL in this week as Charlie Wellings kicked the game off within the one minute for Birmingham City. Abbey-Leigh Stringer's low cross in the first 20 seconds of the match caught Reading out and the youngster was able to hit it home.

More bad news came for the Royals as Jo Potter was given a straight red card before half time even arrived. Reading were able to compete despite the numerical disadvantage both on the field and in terms of the score. In fact, the home side looked refreshed with Rachel Furness' header almost restoring parity early into the second half.

Just over an hour into the game, the hosts were given their break. Striker Kirsty Linnett was tripped inside Birmingham's box and Lauren Bruton was on hand to bury the penalty.

It was one of those days for Rachel Williams, having missed the opportunity to double the lead and then to restore it late on in the game - leaving Birmingham to settle with a draw.