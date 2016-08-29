Dost, Castaignos complete Sporting switch

On Sunday, Sporting CP completed a double signing by bringing in Bas Dost and Luc Castaignos.

Dost has joined for a fee around €10m and Castaignos has left Eintracht Frankfurt for €2.5m, with both having €60m release fees inserted by Sporting.

The former VfL Wolfsburg forward has signed a four-year deal, with Castaignos committing for three seasons at the capital club.

Dost hopeful of maintaining scoring form

After initially finding things tough in his first two seasons with the Volkswagen Arena outfit, Dost has been a major part of their recent success.

The Dutchman scored 12 goals in his first 41 Bundesliga games, but has found the net 24 times in the following 44 matches.

Injuries have held Dost back from being on top form throughout his four-season stay in Lower Saxony, especially last term.

However, despite that, he helped fire Wolfsburg to their first ever DFB-Pokal title and help them reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

His recent form and goalscoring exploits suggest that he will be a hit in the Portuguese League.

Castaignos keen to impress

Despite a promising start to his time with the Eagles, injuries and his fall from favour meant that Castaignos is having to start afresh once more.

He managed four goals and three assists in 19 appearances, although he was on the pitch for a mere 943 minutes in the 2015-16 season.

Castaignos will be hoping this is finally the move where he shows the potential that everyone has touted for years.

At just 23 there is still plenty of time for the youngster who broke through at Feyenoord to replicate those performances that saw Inter Milan snap him up.

Both players will not have to wait long until they are back in Germany, as Sporting face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League group stage.