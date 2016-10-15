1. FSV Mainz 05 vs SV Darmstadt 98 Preview: Die Nullfünfer looking for first home win against struggling Lilies

On Sunday afternoon in the Bundesliga, mid-table 1. FSV Mainz 05 host SV Darmstadt 98 at the OPEL ARENA, looking to record their first home win since May against a team that have lost all three of their away games to date.

Hosts yet to win at home

Before the international break, Die Nullfünfer recorded their first clean sheet of the season against VfL Wolfsburg when they drew 0-0 away from home.

Overall though at home, despite encouraging performances against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, when they drew 4-4 and against Bayer 04 Leverkusen, when they lost 3-2 at home it has been disappointing that they haven't managed to make home advantage count.

All of this means that after six games into the season, Martin Schmidt's side sit 11th in the table after winning two, losing two and drawing two games.

Visitors yet to win away from home

On the other hand, if it wasn't for the visitors home form then it would see them in huge bother so early into the season. They have lost all three away games they have played this season without scoring a single goal.

Before the international break, they drew 2-2 at home to SV Werder Bremen which sees them sit in 14th place after six games.

Goalless between these sides last season

Last season this fixture saw a 0-0 draw between the sides despite the hosts finishing the game with ten men after Giulio Donati was sent off.

Donati was shown a red card the last time these two sides met | Photo: Oliver Kremer / Getty Images

Team news

In terms of team news for the game, the hosts are without a number of players for the game. Striker Yoshinori Muto will miss the game with a knee injury while even though Jairo Samperio has returned to full training this week, the attacker is not likely to play in the starting eleven just yet.

Schmidt will also be without Jose Rodriguez and Besar Halimi due to suspension. Fabian Frei is also a doubt for the game which means Suat Serdar could be asked to fill in for the midfielder.

On the other hand, Norbert Meier has received much better news on the injury front. Goalkeeper Michael Esser is likely to play after recovering from a bruised shoulder before the international break.

Jan Rosenthal will miss the game with a calf injury while Felix Platte will also miss the game with a hip injury.

Predicted line-ups

1. FSV Mainz 05 predicted line-up: (4-1-4-1) Lössl; Donati, Bell, Hack, Bussmann; Gbamin; Öztunali, Frei, Malli, De Blasis; Cordoba.

SV Darmstadt 98 predicted line-up: (4-2-3-1) Esser; Jungwirth, Milosevic, Sulu, Holland; Niemeyer, Gondorf; Heller, Kleinheisler, Bezjak; Colak.