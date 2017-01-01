Todt appointed as HSV sporting director

On Thursday, Hamburger SV finally ended their search for a new sporting director by appointing Jens Todt to the role.

It was a move that had been expected after Hamburg exhausted a long list of candidates before reaching Todt, with several failed attempts in luring other candidates to the club.

Todt has been out of work since November when he was released from his post at the Wildparkstadion by Karlsruher SC.

KSC president Ingo Wellenreuther confirmed to the dpa on Sunday that it had been agreed: "We will confirm this tomorrow, then we will declare the release."

Todt takes over from Beiersforder

It fills the void that was left by former CEO and sporting director, Dietmar Beiersdorfer who left the club on Saturday.

This comes after Beiersdorfer announced an end to his second stay at HSV which began in 2014, having previously been with the club between 2003 and 2009.

All told the 53-year-old has spent over a decade with the Volksparkstadion outfit, having also played with the club for six years before moving to Werder Bremen.

Can Todt turn things around?

Todt was made sporting director at Karlsruhe in 2013 having previously been in the same role with VfL Bochum.

The 46-year-old will be hoping to show himself in a good light in what will be his first assignment with a Bundesliga club.

Heribert Bruchhagen had led the negotiations, and the new HSV CEO - having replaced Beiersdorfer - would not give exact details of the fee involved to bring in Todt.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt man did, however, say: "The reports on a release fee in the six-figure range, which are published by some media, are completely absurd."

Kicker say that Todt will fly with the squad to Dubai on Thursday and will continue the transfer negotiations that have already started.