Enis Alushi seals loan move to Maccabi Haifa

1.FC Nürnberg announced today that Enis Alushi will leave the club on a loan basis until the summer, moving to Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.

This is the third departure from Nürnberg already this window with Philipp Hercher moving to Leihe VfR Aalen and Guido Burgstaller moving to FC Schalke 04. Alushi's move to Haifa is subject to a medical before he moves there to play in the Israeli league, up until the summer.

Alushi moves to Haifa on loan

Alushi joined 1.FC Nürnberg from FC St. Pauli last year and since then has made a meagre five appearances for Nürnberg, his injuries being a massive reason for him to not be able to play for the club.

Due to the very little football that he's played so far this season, the Nürnberg board decided that it would be a good idea for the fomer Germany U-20 international to gain some experience elsewhere.

Alushi's five appearances came at the start of this season, he started five games consecutively before badly injuring his knee and since then has not started a single game nor has he come off the bench for any games so far.

The club thought loan move made sense for Alushi

Sporting CEO of Nürnberg, Andreas Bornemann spoke about the club's stance on the deal and stated that the decision to send Alushi out on loan was one that was taken by everyone at the club together.

He further added that everyone at the club agreed that it would "make sense" for him to move away to gain some regular first team experience.

He then wished Alushi in saying,"We wish him all the best in Israel and a successful time."