Vukusic leaves Fürth, Dursun set to stay on

On Wednesday, SpVgg Greuther Fürth confirmed they had reached agreement with Ante Vukusic to mutually terminate his contract.

However, while Vukusic has now departed it does leave the future of one other striker up in the air. Will the club act to tie down Serdar Dursun?

Vukusic decision no surprise

The Croatian forward leaves after just 22 games in Franconia, having scored two goals and added two assists. He joined on a free from Pescara but never really got going with the Shamrocks.

He had been given time off by Fürth earlier in the year and now the decision has been taken that a split is the best move for the two parties going forward. Vukusic did have a contract through until 2018.

Dursun extension waiting in the wings

Despite being the club's top goal-scorer this season with an impressive eight goals in 23 2. Bundesliga games - just 11 of those being starts - it seems that the Shamrocks are stalling over a decision to extend.

The option is there to bind the Turkish-German to the club until 2018, with his current deal expiring this summer, and with Vukusic's departure the delay is hard to understand. Ramazan Yildirim did explain that contract negotiations wouldn't start until April, however.

His nine goals and four assists this season, including the DFB-Pokal, make it Dursun's most prolific season in professional football. The Shamrocks have used speedier strikers on a more regular basis than Dursun, though they should still look to tie down the more physical forward.

Whether he starts this weekend remains to be seen but Radoki will be boosted by the return of two key players for the visit of VfB Stuttgart. Robert Zulj, who came off against SV Sandhausen and Marcel Franke look set to be available once more.