Hertha BSC 2-2 Bayern Munich: Two goals in five second half minutes earns the Old Lady a point

Bayern Munich let a two goal lead slip for the second consecutive week in the Bundesliga as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Hertha BSC at the Olympiastadion on Sunday afternoon.

In the first game after Carlo Ancelotti's sacking, Bayern got off to a great start when Mats Hummels headed home the opener in the 10th minute of the game.

Robert Lewandowski then added a second goal for the visitors four minutes into the second half, before goals from Ondrej Duda and Solomon Kalou levelled proceedings for the hosts.

Neither side could go on and find a winner in the game which meant that Bayern sit in third five points off the top, while the hosts stay in tenth after matchday seven was completed.