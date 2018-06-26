Mexico vs Sweden Preview: El Tri eye perfect group stage record as Swedes look to progress

After a convincing win over South Korea on Saturday, Juan Carlos Osorio's Mexico take on Sweden to keep their first place position in Group F safe and sound.

Sweden were robbed of a point in their last match after Toni Kroos made a free-kick in the dying embers of the game count for Germany as Joachim Loew's side avoided an early exit and gave themselves a glimmer of a chance at progress.

It promises to be an entertaining finish to Group F, with three of the four competing teams still being able to qualify for the next round.

Making their nations proud

Group F has been described as one of the most dangerous groups of this tournament. The first matches have really showcased that.

Mexico made their nation proud by beating world champions Germany in their first match by 1-0. Mexico carried on their winning form, by winning against the Koreans in their second match by 2-1.

Players like Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela have already shown a glimpse of what Mexico can bring to the rest of the tournament - an exciting, dangerous team that are capable of playing both on the break and in control of the game.

On the other hand, Sweden had a tough first 45 minutes of the tournament against South Korea, but in the second-half, Andreas Granqvist scored their first goal of the tournament.

The match ended 1-0 to Sweden, and the Germans were next.

Sweden started great against Germany, by putting some pressure on the defensive line. Ola Toivonen opened the score, and Sweden went up by 1-0.

Germany came back in the second half after Marco Reus slotted in the equaliser.

Things looked good for the Swedes, with Germany nearly being knocked out if they managed to hold on to the draw.

But, Toni Kroos curled in a free kick in the last minute of the match, which kept the Germans in the race and gave them their much needed three points.

The most important 90 minutes of their lives

With a place in the knock-out stages on the line, it promises to be a nerve-wracking 90 minutes. With Germany coming closer, the teams need three points to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

Germany need to match the winning team's performance against South Korea to advance to the knock-out stages.

The team that wins, goes through. If it ends as a draw, it will come down to goal difference.

Team News

There are no injury problems in both squads but Mexican boss Osorio is well known for rotating his side and could make a number of changes with progression to the knock-out stages in the bag.

For Sweden, players like Seb Larsson, Viktor Claesson and Albin Ekdal are all one errant foul and subsequent booking away from a suspension - which would hinder them if they were to progress out of Group F.

Mexico have been unbeaten in their last eighteen games in all competitions.

Sweden had an impressive qualification campaign, throwing Holland out of the competition before it even started - but have looked vulnerable at times on the world's greatest footballing stage.