Bayer Leverkusen sign German U-21 international Nadiem Amiri

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Nadiem Amiri for around €11 million from fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. The 22-year-old recently starred for the German U-21 team which succumbed in the final of the UEFA U-21 European Championship and enjoyed a stellar season last season.

Despite his age, Amiri has already made over 100 appearances in the Bundesliga after debuting at only 18-years of age for Hoffenheim. Moreover, the midfielder has also scored 13 and assisted 11 times in his senior career and been among the German league’s brightest youngsters in recent years.

A bigger challenge

Amiri was among Julian Nagelsmann’s unearthed gems at Hoffenheim, but with the manager now having moved onto RB Leipzig, he’s also ushering on a new journey. After having played in the UEFA Champions League last season, the 22-year-old will fit right into Leverkusen’s exciting attacking style.

“Thanks to his pace, determination, keen desire to get into the box and outstanding technical abilities, Nadiem Amiri is exactly the type of player we’ve been looking for. The fact he’s already been in teams alongside players like Kerem Demirbay, Jonathan Tah, Mitchell Weiser and Kevin Volland will definitely help him to fit into our team quickly.”, said Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes on the deal.

“Of course I’m very much looking forward to being able to play in the Champions League in the coming season. But I’m more interested in the team. The squad is very good, with lots of young and talented players plus experienced pros you can learn from and work with.”, reiterated Amiri to reaffirm his excitement at taking a big step forward to play for a side always challenging for the Bundesliga's top-four.

Brandt replacement?

Bayer Leverkusen were dealt a heavy blow earlier in the summer when their influential attacking-midfielder Julian Brandt was snapped up by Borussia Dortmund. Their inspiring playmaker had contributed many fond memories over the years, but Die Werkself have pulled off a cunning deal in hopes of replacing him.

While Amiri isn’t as involved in goals as Brandt, he has all the qualities to create beautiful attacking moves and drive his side forward. Not only did he score two goals for Germany in the U-21 European Championship, but his clever passing and cutting edge technique going forward gave his side something special.

Now that he’ll be allowed to play further forward again, Amiri will find his best form pulling the strings in attack. The creative 22-year-old now has the likes of Leon Bailey, Kai Haverz and Lucas Alario beside him and can churn up a sparkling chemistry with them. While it’s a gamble for Bayer to pile the playmaking responsibilities on Amiri, seeing his evolution over the years, he’s now ready for the spotlight.