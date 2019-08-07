Eintracht Frankfurt sign Kevin Trapp from Paris Saint Germain 

Last season, Trapp was one of the key players who helped to guide Frankfurt to the semi-final of the Europa League against Chelsea. He has now re-signed for Adi Hutter's Eintracht side, for a reported fee of €7-10m.

"I already stressed in the spring that I feel very comfortable in Frankfurt and Eintracht," Trapp said to the club's official website. "The time in Paris was very exciting, successful and a great experience for me. Now I've come home permanently and would like to achieve much more with Eintracht."

What difference will he make?

Other teams in Europe have already started to dismantle last season's Frankfurt side which did so well in the Europa League. Star striker Luka Jovic has joined Real Madrid in a groundbreaking move after the 21-year-old broke many records last season. Possibly the unsung hero of last year and Jovic's partner up front, Sebastien Haller, has made his move - joining West Ham United in a deal worth up to £45m.

Trapp's fast reactions were vital last season, in a fluid three or five at the back which attackers sometimes found a way to get around, he was always a brilliant lifeline for the Eagles. Playing 45 matches last season, he managed to keep 12 clean sheets, not an easy feat in a side that was sometimes weak defensively - and made up for that with its attacking prowess.

Even Eintracht's sporting director, Fredi Bobic, has previously stated, "Kevin was an important pillar last season and had a huge share in the positive season."

Trapp's Past

Early on in his career, after impressing at FC Kaiserslautern, the then 22-year-old German goalkeeper signed for Eintracht Frankfurt for approximately €1.5million. Trapp featured regularly as a promising young player and played both Bundesliga and Europa League football. The goalkeeper left the Eagles after a four-year stint in July of 2015, to sign for Paris Saint Germain.

Trapp also impressed whilst in France, making 63 appearances at the club. He was originally one of the favoured players, but the progression of young Frenchman Alphonse Areola pushed him down the pecking order. When PSG announced the signing of experienced shot-stopper Gianluigi Buffon in 2018, sending Trapp further out of sight for the first team, he made the move to Eintracht once again.

After Niko Kovac left to join Bayern Munich, one of the players that also left the Pokal-winning side was goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky. Trapp immediately made an impact in new coach Adi Hutter's side, becoming a key part in a team that up until the end of the season were firmly in the Europa League position, and often looking close to joining the Champions League. He proved vital in their brilliant Europa League run in Europe that season, even if they did eventually lose to Chelsea in the semi-finals.