Celtic vs AIK Stockholm: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2019 (0-0)
Celtic vs AIK Stockholm: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Celtc vs AIK Stockholm live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 UEFA Europa League. Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST.

Rikard Noring won't ask Johan Mjallby for Celtic advice
Mjallby is a close friend of both managers. He grew up with AIK boss Noring in Sweden and the two are lifelong friends. Mjallby also played for AIK and won two league titles. He was also a team mate of Neil Lennon’s at Celtic before working as his assistant manager during his first tenure as Celtic manager.

“I have such a respect for Johan and I know how much he cares for Celtic and AIK. Johan loves both clubs in equal measure – I know he does.”

Neil Lennon wants to prosper in the Europa League
Lennon was in a bullish mood in his press conference and was quick to dismiss any talk of disaster at Celtic.

“There’s a narrative going round that we are maybe a bit off colour. We’re absolutely not. We’re fine. Hopefully the players can go out and show that.”

He went onto praise the Europa League by saying;

“It’s a big disappointment to be out of the Champions League, we know that. But the Europa League is a very good competition that, hopefully, we can prosper in.”

How to watch Celtic vs AIK Live TV and Stream
You cannot watch the game on TV as nobody took up the rights.

If you want to directly stream it: Celtic TV will be showing the game to all subscribers except for those in Scandinavia.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

AIK: Predicted XI
Linner, Lundstrom, Karlsson, Mets, Granli, Larsson, Adu, Saletros, Lindkvist, Sigthorsson, Goitom.
Celtic: Predicted XI
Gordon; Ralston, Bitton, Jullien, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Brown, MacGregor; Forrest, Christie, Johnston; Edouard. 
AIK: Team news
AIK have their own selection issues ahead of the game in Glasgow. Attacking duo Tarik Elyounoussi and Nabil Bahoui will both miss out with Elyounoussi suspended and Bahoui injured.
Celtic: Team news
Celtic will be without Scott Bain and Hatem Abd Elhamed through injury while Kristoffer Ajer is also a doubt after picking up a knock at the weekend. Australian midfielder, Tom Rogic is back in training but is unlikely to feature due to a lack of match fitness. 
AIK aiming for a group stage return
Europe hasn't been particularly kind to AIK in recent seasons. They have quite often been in the early rounds but the last time they were in Europe beyond August was 2012.

On that occasion they were drawn into a group with Napoli, PSV Eindhoven and Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk. They won at home to PSV and drew away but they lost their other four games and were elimianted.

Celtic look to bounce back
Last weeks 4-3 loss to CFR Cluj meant Celtic will miss out on a spot in the Champions League for a second season running. Missing out on the Champions League is huge for Celtic as the money they bring in from Europe's premier competition is a huge part of their annual income.

Missing out will hurt the Celtic player, staff and fans but there's no time to dwell on that loss as they need to stay in Europe for as long as possible and while it's not where they want to be, the Europa League group stage is the second prize that they must earn.
Both of these sides had higher aspirations when the summer began. Having won their domestic league titles they were aiming for the lucrative Champions League group stages but losses to Maribor and CFR Cluj has seen them drop into the Europa League and they will not try to reach the group stages with a win in this tie.
Kick-off time
The Celtic vs AIK Stockholm match will be played at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:45pm BST.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 UEFA Europa League match: Celtic vs AIK Stockholm!

My name is Gerry Johnston and I'll be your host for this game.

