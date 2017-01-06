Gueye goes on loan to Zulte Waregem

Image credit: Nigel Treblin/Bongarts/Getty Images

On Thursday, Hannover 96 announced that they had agreed a deal to loan out Babacar Gueye to Zulte Waregem.

The forward will remain in Belgium for the remainder of the season, with no option to buy for Waregem.

It finally ends the saga over where Gueye would be playing the remainder of the season, with several 2. Bundesliga sides also supposedly interested in his signature.

Gueye hoping for game time

The Senegalese front-man has struggled to get the necessary minutes he needs to develop since joining Hannover, featuring just four times for a total of 23 minutes.

Aside from having to fight his way past Martin Harnik and Niclas Füllkrug, the 22-year-old has struggled with injuries during his first six months at the HDI-Arena.

Gueye joins a team in form, with Zulte just three points from the Jupiler Pro League leaders, Club Brugge.

Cordier and Bader have their say

Zulte's general manager, Eddy Cordier said: "We have already been following Babacar during his time at Troyes and we have a good idea of what his qualities are."

He explained, "We are convinced that our new acquisition can provide added value in the offensive compartment of our team and contribute to the athletic goals of our club."

Martin Bader told Hannover's official website, "We are pleased that we can bring Babacar back for free in the summer. Above all else it is especially important for a young player to constantly keep developing."

He added, "So a loan to Belgium to a team that is know to work very well with young players is, for us and him, the right choice."

With Bader and the club happy Gueye is getting an increased chance of game-time, he concluded: "We are excited that he will come back to us in the summer and hope that he will have enjoyed plenty of successful games for Zulte."

Quotes via Zulte Waregeme and Hannover 96.