1. FC Kaiserslautern 3-0 SV Sandhausen: Red Devils delight in comfortable home win

Goals from Jacques Zoua, Marcel Gaus and Osayamen Osawe helped 1. FC Kaiserslautern to a routine 3-0 home win over SV Sandhausen.

Team news

A hard-earned point in Düsseldorf last weekend saw Norbert Meier's men continue their good form since his appointment. He would opt for two alterations from that side, however, as Patrick Ziegler and Osawe dropped out for Marlon Frey and Zoua.

For Sandhausen and Kenan Kocak, they made just one change from the heart-breaking, late 2-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart as Denis Linsmayer came in for Stefan Kulovits.

Zoua grabs important opener

Given that this game pitted the league's best defence against the best counter-attacking team, it was perhaps no surprise that there were a lack of clear-cut chances in the early exchanges. Sandhausen were keen to work the wings but little came of that, while Daniel Halfar's early effort from range was easily gathered by Marco Knaller.

Despite the hosts having more of the ball, it would be Sandhausen who would come closest to getting the opener. As Manuel Stiefler won the ball back on the edge of the box, it fell kindly to Linsmayer. The midfielder shaped to shoot and shoot he did, with his effort coming back out off the post with Julian Pollersbeck well beaten.

Having been welcomed back with a celebratory poster of his achievements in Gabon, Zoua was keen to get back to work at club level and didn't waste his time in doing so. A horrid backpass from Tim Knipping left Knaller stranded as Zoua pounced, rounding the 'keeper and producing a fine finish into the open net from 25 yards.

Halfar and Zoua had gone close just minutes after but the Red Devils would not be denied. Sebastian Kerk's corner was missed by everyone and dropped to Tim Heubach on the edge of the six-yard box, who volleyed it back towards goal. A kind deflection from Gaus took the ball into the bottom corner, as FCK took a two-goal lead into half-time.

It could have been three, though, only for Gaus' mazy run from his own half to end up with his powerful shot flying just past the far post and outstretched Knaller.

Red Devils turn on the style

Sandhausen made two changes at the break in order to find a way back into the game. Knipping was replaced by Tim Kister while Richie Sakuta-Pasu was called on to take the place of Stiefler. Unfortunately for Kocak, there was no sign of an immediate response as Kaiserslautern continued where they left off before the break; in control.

As the game crept toward the hour mark, it began to pick up the pace once more. Set-pieces proved to be the order of the day as Kerk's ambitious free-kick had Knaller scrambling, only to see it fly over the bar. At the other end, Pollersbeck had to be at his acrobatic best to tip over Kister's looping header.

Andrew Wooten was having a very quiet game but almost managed to forge a way back into the game for the vistiors. His power and pace weren't matched by the finish, as Pollersbeck scrambled to save. Things continued to go end to end, more specifically Kister, who charged from box to box to clear Kerk's effort off the line.

There would be one more goal for Kaiserslautern and it came from Osawe, who had caused trouble since his introduction. Another counter was finished off coolly, as Zoua's pass provided too good of a chance to pass up. The win brought the Red Devils nine points clear of the relegation zone, who are four points worse off than Sandhausen.