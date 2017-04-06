Lukasz Piszczek signs one-year contract extension with Borussia Dortmund

The right-back has become a regular fixture in Dortmund's side over the years. (Photo: Getty Images)

Polish right-back Łukasz Piszczek has signed a deal that will extend his contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2019, the club have confirmed.

Sporting director hails 'exemplary professional'

Piszczek's contract had been due to expire in 2018, although after another solid season for the club he has been rewarded with an extra year on his original deal.

The 31-year-old joined Der BVB from Hertha Berlin on a free transfer back in 2010, and since then he has become a regular fixture in the side under Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

In an official statement by the club, sporting director Michael Zorc described Piszczek as an "exemplary professional" who is a "role model for our young players."

Zorc went on to say that the Polish defender has turned into "a highly regarded leader both on and off the pitch" during his time with the club, which has included two Bundesliga titles and one Champions League final appearance against Bayern Munich in 2013.

Piszczek delighted to have signed on for an extra year

The striker turned full-back has made 176 appearances in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund over the course of his seven-year stay at the club, including a goal tally of 14 from defence, adding to the 68 appearances he made whilst at Hertha Berlin.

Piszczek also spoke to the club's official website after signing the one-year extension, saying that he remains "proud of playing in black and yellow" and that he can't wait to play "in front of those unbelievable fans for at least two more years."

Tuchel's Dortmund sit fourth in the Bundesliga with seven games remaining following their 1-1 draw away to local rivals FC Schalke 04, and also have the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against AS Monaco next Tuesday evening at Signal Iduna Park.