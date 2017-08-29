Emre Mor leaves Dortmund for La Liga challenge

Source: TF-Images via Getty Images

Turkish youngster Emre Mor left Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday to join La Liga side Celta Vigo. The 20-year old has signed a five-year deal with the Spanish side and has moved on from Dortmund after just one season with the club.

The reported fee for Mor is around €13 million, a bargain in the modern day market for such a young talent.

No Mor than one season

The 20-year old spent just one season at Dortmund but failed to make an impact as he was overshadowed by fellow wonderkids Ousmane Dembélé and Christian Pulisic. Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed on Tuesday that the winger asked to leave the club after struggling for playing time in his first season.

After just 12 Bundesliga appearances last season and 18 in all competitions, the move away from the German side seemed best for all parties and with Celta Vigo offering a reasonable fee, the Turkish international was able to make the switch. Mor signed a five-year deal with Celta Vigo on Monday night, and the deal was announced Tuesday to officially make him the club's most expensive transfer ever.

A clearer path

With less standing in his way at Celta Vigo, Mor now has the opportunity to elevate his game and fulfill the potential that made him so highly rated in Germany. The youngster will ultimately feel less pressure at his new club and with such a cheap transfer fee, Celta Vigo will have no means to rush the 20-year old.

Unfortunately for Dortmund, they have now lost two young stars who spent just one season at the club. Both Dembele - who has joined Barcelona - and Mor have left behind the Bundesliga to further their careers in La Liga and Dortmund will be hoping that's the end of their outgoing business for the summer.