Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns: The WrestleMania Headache

What will happen when the two 'Big Dogs' of WWE collide on the Grandest Stage of Them All? (image: joel lampkin)

WrestleMania has long been the setting for some historic affairs throughout the years and in Orlando on April 3, this looks no different.

A line up featuring new WWE Universal champion Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton and a host of other top stars, but the match on most people's lips could define, or destroy a legacy.

The Undertaker is set to battle Roman Reigns on the Grandest Stage of Them All but there has been some reservations about the pair doing battle and this writer looks at the long term implications of the short term spectacle.

The end of a legacy?

Currently The Deadman's record stands at 23-1 with Lesnar the only speck on that shiny window of victories, but despite the emergence of young gun Reigns is threatening to double his losses to two.

Reigns has been placed in a number of favourable positions in recent years including a Royal Rumble victory in 2015, as well as three World Heavyweight titles and one United States Championship.

If there was any 'up and comer' that could dethrone The Phenom, it is the man that defeated another veteran in Triple H at WrestleMania last year - gaining what could be vital experience ahead of his huge bout this year.

However, despite the two stars squaring off at the Showcase of the Immortals, the ending of the match is a major predicament with no 'right' choice whatever the outcome.

Should a part timer go 'over' a regular roster member given that the legacy of 'The Streak' is far less than what it was?

Or, has Reigns earned the victory over Taker given his performances over the past couple of years or has he been pushed too far too soon and does the drug suspension in late 2016 come into play in the decision?

Roman retirement

The names of possible final opponents for Taker have been issued down the years, as Kane, CM Punk, John Cena and even Randy Orton have been selected and approved by The Deadman himself.

In recent matches, the 51-year-old has shown major signs of deterioration and question-marks over whether he can keep up with the pace of Roman have been thrown up.

Taker's matches have long since been a spectacle, with his last truly great affair coming against Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in 2010; the former Shield member, despite the opinion of the WWE Universe has been a solid performer, putting on top quality matches over the past two years.

Seeing the veteran out on the big stage could be a major boost for Reigns who is yet to truly capture the crowd, but in turn could alienate them further beyond repair.

If this is truly his last match, the selection of Reigns as the executioner is strange considering the desire to see others step into the ring is yet to be witnessed.

Possible candidates

While every year the rumour of this 'Mania being Taker's last, this term is no different but the presence at the WrestleMania press conference advertising next year's setting in New Orleans may provide a hint for his future.

The wish to see Cena and The Deadman do battle in the squared circle one last time is major ambition for many in the wrestling world with other dream candidates such as AJ Styles and Finn Balor salivating alternatives.

Reigns was selected as Vince McMahon opted for 'long-term over short-term' believing that elevating a younger star will be best for business, but the hardcore fans are still crying out for fantasy pairings.