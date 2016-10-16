FIFA Women's Under 17 World Cup - Quarter-final review: Spain, Venezuela, Japan and Korea DPR advance

As with every knock-out stage, you can always expect some upsets and the FIFA Women's U17 World Cup continued to provide that for fans in the quarter-finals. Japan and Korea DPR progressed and kept their tournament record in tact, while dark horse Venezuela made it through and Spain pulled out a surprise win.

Germany tumble out against Spain

Before the match started, many picked Germany to win but it was agreed that Spain would not be an easy prospect to navigate. Much to the surprise of many, the Spaniards showed their developing quality in the youth ranks and defeated the Germans with a 2-1 win. Natalie Ramos got Spain off to a flying start in the sixth minute and Eva María Navarro then added to the lead late in the first half. Germany could not find the goal they needed to give them a chance to progress and had to wait until stoppage time at the end of the game for Lena Oberdorf to get their consolation goal.

Although others will get high praise in the Spanish side, goalkeeper Noelie Ramos has been the pick of the stppers and the tournament with the highest save percentage and she was in fine form again against Germany to help her country advance to the semi-final.

Japan ease past England for a semi-final berth

As one of the pre-tournament favourites, Japan had no problems showing their quality against England as they brushed aside their opponents with a 3-0 win. Jun Endo started things off with a goal in the third minute and from then on, England faced an uphill battle to try and find a way back into the match.

The Japanese held possession well and created chances almost at will but could not find the back of the net until the end of the first half when one of the stars of the tournament, Ruko Ueki put Japan 2-0 up in injury time. Ueki's goal scoring was not done and in the 80th minute, she got her second of the day and her fourth overall at the tournament.

Venezuela continue their fairytale run

The surprise team of the tournament did not stop their momentum when they squared off against Mexico and after a tough battle, came out victorious as Venezuela ran out 2-1 winners. Jazmín Enrigue opened the scoring in the 34th minute for Mexico with her second of the tournament but Venezuela answered back immediately through captain Deyna Castellanos.

Castellanos, who is considered a potential star of the future, did that expectation no harm as she fired off her second and the winner in the four minutes later. Castellanos has had a good goal scoring record in previous editions of the tournament and she currently sits at the top of the goal-scoring charts with two other players, with five goals overall.

Korea DPR leave it late against Ghana

A hard fought win against Ghana where Korea DPR had to wait until the final seconds of the game made for entertaining fair for any watching fans. Kim Pom Ui converted a penalty for the Koreans in the 33rd minute and they managed to keep Ghana at bay for most of the match.

The Ghanians have proven to be resilient throughout the tournament and this match proved no different when they found the equaliser in the 80th minute through Gifty Acheampong. From then on, both teams pushed forward at every opportunity to get the winner and Korea found it deep into stoppage time through Ja Un-yong with only a few seconds left in regulation time.