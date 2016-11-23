Peter and Popp prolong Wolfsburg stay

With a number of contracts set to run out at VfL Wolfsburg over the coming months head coach, Ralf Kellermann has already locked down two regular starters for the Lower Saxony club in German international duo Babett Peter and Alexandra Popp.

Strong in defence

Defender Peter can play anywhere along the defensive line and has been a consistent figure for the Green and Whites since her move from FFC Frankfurt in 2014. With her deal set to run out at the end of the season Kellermann has tipped his hat to her importance on the pitch labelling her as a “building block” in the back line, renewing her deal until 2020.

Having spent six years at Turbine Potsdam and two in Frankfurt, Peter is fully settled at Wolfsburg, happy to extend her stay at the club which she feels she can “identify” with. At 28 and already a centurion for Germany, Peter feels she still has more to learn and is grateful of the chance to continue to "develop as both a player and a person" at the two-time Frauen-Bundesliga champions.

Popp follows suit

Two days after the club announced Peter’s new deal, Alex Popp committed her future to the Wolves too, the prolific attacker quick to sign on the dotted line and add another year to her contract that wasn’t due to expire until Summer 2018. An evergreen for last season’s runners up, Popp has been with the club since her move from FCR Duisburg in 2012 and at just 25 shows no signs of slowing down – for club or country.

Kellermann was once again full of praise for his player, siting the importance of "continuity" in a team that was eyeing silverware, again referring to building on a strong foundation, Popp a core member of his team. Germany’s current Fußballer des Jahres a tireless worker and key component in a successful Wolfsburg team.

Much like Peter, Popp spoke highly of the set-up at Wolfsburg, talking about identifying with the club and characteristics, the potent attacker was full of praise for the "professionalism" shown by the club, the values aligned with her own. Happy to stay at the club as both a "sportswoman and a human".