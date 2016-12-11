Chelsea player ratings vs West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion, in recent years, have proven to be a stern test for Chelsea, just as they were on Sunday in the Premier League.

But nonetheless, the Blues were resilient and managed to grab all three points thanks to a stunning Diego Costa goal.

With that victory over WBA, Chelsea climb back to the top of the table as they jump London rivals Arsenal.

Let’s take a look at how Antonio Conte’s men fared at the Stamford Bridge.

Outfield players

Thibaut Courtois (6) -- Chelsea have shown throughout their nine consecutive wins that not only are they a force up front, but they are resolute in defence as well. The back five played a key part in this match as Courtois made just one save.

Cesar Azpilicueta (7) -- Azpilicueta was superb for Chelsea in the back. According to whoscored.com, he made three tackles, two interceptions and six clearances.

David Luiz (6.5) -- Luiz, despite playing well in the back three, needed to better on his free kick attempts. It is alwasy fun watching him attempt them, but Luiz has to at least test the goalkeeper.

Gary Cahill (6.5) -- Cahill thwarted the Baggies attack time and time again, clearing the ball nine times in 90 minutes, or once every 10.

Marco Alonso (6) -- Alonso was quiet on Sunday on the left wing, but managed a 92% pass completion percentage.

Victor Moses (6) -- Moses has found a role as a right wingback under Conte, putting in great shifts. Today, however, he was invisible for most of the time he was on the pitch.

N'Golo Kante (6) -- The usually surefooted Kante picked up a yellow card in the match. Otherwise, he was solid.

Nemanja Matic (6) -- Both central midfielders played well, which included Matic, but like his counterpart, he too picked up a yellow card.

Eden Hazard (6.5) -- Hazard continues his revitalization under Conte in this campaign, but was not at his best against the Baggies. Hazard completed seven dribbles, yes, but lost the ball three times as well, while also completing 38 passes in 78 minutes played.

Pedro (6) -- He did not really pose much of a threat down the right side when he was on the pitch. Because of his ineffectiveness, Conte substituted him out three minutes after the hour mark.

Diego Costa (8) -- The Spaniard international scored his 12th goal of the season against the Baggies, pulling him ahead in the race for the golden boot. He outmuscled Gareth McAuley, made a nice run into the box, and then curled a stunning left-footed shot into top left corner.

Substitutes

Cesc Fabregas (7.5) -- Fabregas moved into fourth all time in assists in the Premier League with his little pass over the top to Diego Costa that eventually led to the match-winning goal.

Willian (6.5) -- Since his return from a leave of absence, the Brazilian has found ithard to get back into the starting XI. In this short cameo, however, he put out his best performance, slicing a couple of nice passes towards Costa up front.

Branislav Ivanovic (5.5) -- Was only on the pitch for 11 minutes, provided sufficient cover in defense.