FA Cup fifth round draw: Chelsea to travel to Wolves

Antonio Conte's side has been drawn to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round of the FA Cup and Chelsea will travel to the Championship side as the away team. A place in the quarter-finals is at stake when the two sides meet and will be the first time they have faced each other since 2012 when Chelsea comfortably defeated Wolves, 6-0 in the League Cup.

Conte's side booked their place in the fifth round after a 4-0 victory over Brentford, whilst Wolves shocked Chelsea's next league opponents, Liverpool, when they surprised the Premier League side at Anfield with a 2-1 win. The game marks the first time the teams have met each other in the FA Cup since 1994 when Gavin Peacock's goal was enough to secure Chelsea a place in the semi-finals.

A look at the opponents

Despite not defeating Chelsea since 2011, through a Jose Bosingwa own goal, Wolves will head into the game with confidence after shocking Liverpool and will no doubt feel rewarded with a home tie and will be aiming to cause another major upset in front of their own fans. Currently sitting 18th in the Championship table, Wolves have been boosted by the signing of Helder Costa for a club record fee of £13 million from Benfica following on from his loan spell.

Even though Wolves have struggled with very inconsistent league form, their FA Cup run has provided a spark of light in their campaign as they look to push away from the relegation zone. Paul Lambert is a man with plenty of experience managing against top flight teams from his previous time spent in the Premier League and he will be aiming to guide his side through to the quarter-finals at the expense of Chelsea, who will be hoping to go all the way to Wembley and lift the cup once again.