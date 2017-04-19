Damallsvenskan Week 2 – Preview: Rosengård look to hold on to first place

The second game week commences after an action-packed first set of fixtures. Rosengård are at the top of the league after a magnificent 7-2 victory, whilst Kvarnsveden sit at the bottom after coming off the other end of that result.

These fixtures look set to make for a competitive and exciting game week.

Djurgården vs Rosengård

Rosengård travel to face Djurgården in a matchup that could prove interesting; both sides got three points on the opening matchday, so spirits will be high.

An emphatic 7-2 victory over Kvarnsveden places Rosengård at the top of the table, and they don’t want to pushed off any time soon. Rosengård have a handful on dangerous players that Djurgården will need to keep an eye out for. Ella Masar and Lieke Martens had particularly impressive games, with both scoring.

Rosengård did concede two goals, and this will be something that interests Djurgården. The visitors will be the favourites, but knowing that Rosengård conceded two will give Djurgården hope.

Djurgården surprisingly beat Piteå in 1-0 on the opening match day. This will scare Rosengård, as Piteå are known for being strong at home.

The visitors will need to watch out for Hanna Lundqvist. She scored the only goal in the match and may cause a problem for Rosengård’s backline. A draw would be a great result for Djurgården, whilst Rosengård will aim to take away the three points so they can hold on to the top spot.

KIF Örebro vs Kristianstad

Both KIF Örebro and Kristianstad are searching for their first wins of the seasons following 1-0 losses in the opening game week.

KIF Örebro come off the back of a defeat to Göteborg. It was a disappointing result for them, as they conceded the only goal in the game in the 85th minute, but on the day they were outplayed.

Vittsjö came out winners against Kristianstad, however the score-line failed to reflect the performance. Kristianstad were the better side creating chance after chance, but they were just missing the goal.

Although reviewing that match would be frustrating, Kristinstad should be pleased with how they played, and use this as a positive to try and get the three points away from home.

Vittsjö vs Eskilstuna United

Vittsjö and Eskilstuna both took away three points from their first match. They’ll both look to do the same again but with both teams putting in solid performances, it could be tough for either side.

Kristiandad hosted Vittsjö last week, with Vittsjö winning 1-0. Although Kristiantad played better, Vittsjö were prepared tactically. After getting the lead, they played very defensively in a successful attempt to hold on the lead. Therefore, it will be important for Eskilstuna to get an early lead so the hosts won’t be able to play the same style.

Forward Fiona Brown scored Eskilstuna’s only goal in a 1-0 victory. It was an impressive performance from last year’s third place finishers, but they will need to be more clinical if they want to get the win against Vittsjö.

A draw could be on the cards if the home side play in the same defensive manner as they did in their first match, but will Eskilstuna’s attack be too much for them?

Hammarby vs Linköping

Newcomers Hammarby host Linköping in the second set of fixtures. A loss for Hammarby will be expected, but they did show some promising signs in the first match.

Eskilstuna beat the newly promoted side 1-0 on the last match day, and despite Eskilstuna having the majority of possession and chances, Hammarby did look organised which helped keep the score-line low.

Linköping will see this match as an easy three points. Winning a comfortable 3-0 in the opening gave them a good start to the league, and if they want to challenge for the title and a UEFA Champions League spot, they will need to keep to their winning ways.

Linköping’s Marija Banušić played fantastically against Limhamn Bunkeflo 07 (LB07) – she tallied two goals. She will cause real issues for hosts, and will need to keep a very watchful eye on her. A draw would be an amazing result for Hammarby, whilst Linköping will expect nothing less than a win.

Limhamn Bunkeflo 07 vs Piteå

After losses in their first game, LB07 and Piteå are sitting at the bottom half on the table on 0 points. Disappointing starts will need to be put behind both teams, as this match could be a tasty matchup and chance for the sides to pick up some points.

LB07 lost 3-0 to the title holders in their opening game respectively. The expected loss shouldn’t damage their spirits as they will have a better chance of grabbing some points against Piteå. Piteå showed some frailties at the back after their 1-0 loss, which the likes of Alice Magnusson will need to take advantage of.

Piteå will be more than frustrated as they failed to score at home which resulted in a 1-0 win for Djurgården. It is vital that Piteå come into this game with a clear mind with full focus on the game ahead.

This will be a competitive match as both sides are looking for three points. Piteå are the away side and after a bad start to the season, another loss would be disastrous in their league campaign.

Kvarnsveden vs Göteborg

In the last match of the game week Göteborg travel to play Kvarnsveden as the hosts will look for their first win.

In last week’s fixtures, Rosengard thrashed Kvarnsveden 7-2 in an expected victory which has placed Kvarnsveden rock bottom of the table. This match should be easier, and scoring two goals against a very strong side will be a positive they should take into this game.

Tabitha Chawinga was the stand-out performer for Kvarnsveden and scored an impressive goal. Göteborg will know this game won’t be easy. Chawinga will need to be watched closely if Göteborg want to get anything out from this match.

The visitors won 1-0 in their opening match. Pauline Hammarlund put in an energetic performance, and much like Chawinga, will need to be watched closely. A win for Kvarnsveden would be a relief as they will aim to take hoe three points as soon as possible. Göteborg will aim for another three points, but this won’t by any means come easy.