Swiss defender Rahel Kiwic signs with Turbine Potsdam

Turbine Potsdam have signed Swiss international defender Rahel Kiwic. After three seasons with the MSV Duisburg, the 26-year-old is the third signing of the team that finished third in last season. Her contract with the team will be until 2019.

Her career

Kiwic began her career at the age of nine years with FC Dietikon. In 2005 she moved to the FC Zürich Women, where she played first in youth and later in the first team. With Zurich, the defender was five times Swiss champion and twice a cup winner in this period, Kiwic also had the experience of playing UEFA Women's Champions League football.

In July 2014 Kiwic switched to the Frauen Bundesliga team MSV Duisburg. In his first season with the Zebras, the MSV Duisburg team were relegated to 2.Frauen Bundesliga, and managed to return to the Allianz Frauen Bundesliga the following year.

With the U-20 national team Kiwic participated in the 2010 World Cup in Germany. Her first international match in the A-team took place in March 2012 against Finland and played in the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015, in which her team were eliminated by Canada in the round of 16.

Matthias Rudolph: Kiwic has a lot of robustness and great head-ball game

The coach Matthias Rudolph spoke about the deal: "We are very pleased that Rahel is wearing the turbine jersey next year. She is strengh, robust and has a gret head-ball game will bring us forward in the next season."

Kiwic also looked forward to the future: "I am looking forward to the new one challenge this traditional club and can do it hardly expect the team to get to know the club and the city."

In the summer, Rahel will first participate in the European Championship in the Netherlands, in which she will have the company of two players of the Potsdam, also international Swiss: the Turbine's captain Lia Wälti and Eseosa Aigbogun.

Kiwic was the third signing for the 2017/18 season by Potsdam. The other two were Swedish international, Amanda Ilestedt from FC Rosengård and the youth international striker Nina Ehegötz, from Bayer Leverkusen.