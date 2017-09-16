Liverpool vs Burnley Preview: Reds look to return to winning ways against the Clarets at Anfield

Liverpool host Burnley on Saturday afternoon looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Reds return to Anfield after a 2-2 draw against La Liga giants Sevilla on Wednesday. Jürgen Klopp’s side could only muster a point in their opening Champions League fixture of the season due to more defensive errors.

However, Klopp now turns his focus to Sean Dyche and the Clarets - who come to Anfield still unbeaten on the road after a sensational victory against champions Chelsea on the opening day and a late Chris Wood debut goal that saved a point at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool still remain unbeaten at home but teams like Burnley proved the biggest test for Klopp and his side last year. The Lancashire outfit beat the Reds 2-0 at Turf Moor last season.

Liverpool will also go into the game without August’s Premier League Player of the Month in Sadio Mané after his three-match ban comes into effect.

The winger was sent off at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, where Liverpool were thumped 5-0 by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. They also gave up a 2-1 advantage against Sevilla and so will hope to achieve three points on Merseyside.

Burnley go into the game sitting in a comfortable 7th position after they beat Crystal Palace at Turf Moor last time out, a game which saw new record signing Wood score the only goal.

With an impressive victory already away from home, Sean Dyche and his side could already double their number of away wins compared to last year with victory at Anfield.

Their only away win last season came at Selhurst Park in a 2-0 win with goals from Andy Barnes and new Watford signing Andre Gray. Away performances were the Achilles heel for Burnley last season although tally of 40 points proved enough to keep the Clarets in the Premier League in their first top-flight campaign back.

The two teams' most recent meeting came in an ugly 2-1 win for the Reds with goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can. It was an important win for Klopp’s side but a performance that raised much criticism from the Anfield crowd in a victory that was far from dazzling but still proved crucial in the club securing Champions League football with an eventual fourth-placed finish.

Team News

Mané begins his three-game ban after an appeal against his red card at Manchester City was rejected by the FA on Tuesday and so will be unavailable for the home team.

Philippe Coutinho could make his first start of the season after a looming summer affair with Barcelona and constant speculation over the Brazilian's future. After a positive reception against Sevilla in mid-week, it could be the perfect opportunity for the midfielder to get some crucial minutes under his belt.

English duo Adam Lallana and Nathanial Clyne also remained side-lined with thigh and hamstring injuries and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also yet to make his first start for the Reds.

Simon Mignolet could return to the starting line-up after he was dropped for German international Loris Karius in mid-week.

Burnley are missing goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who is set to be out for several months after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Heaton’s replacement Nick Pope is set to make his first Premier League start for Burnley as Dyche replaces a goalkeeper who has only missed three league games over the previous four seasons.

Jeff Hendrick also returned to training after a thigh injury and could be involved for the Clarets. However, Dean Marney still remains a long-term absence with a knee injury.

Recent Form (Premier League)

Liverpool: DWWL

Burnley: WLDW

Latest Result (Premier League)

Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace (Chris Wood, 3 mins)

Match Facts

Liverpool can equal the club's Premier League record of five consecutive clean sheets at home, set 10 years ago.

The Reds 5-0 humbling from Manchester City equalled Jürgen Klopp’s biggest defeat as a manager at any club, and was the German's heaviest defeat at Anfield.

Liverpool have also suffered only two defeats in their last 16 Premier League matches, a run which also included 10 victories. However, defeat to Burnley will mean back-to-back defeats for the first time under Klopp.

Burnley’s tally of seven points is their best start to a Premier League season since the division began and avoiding defeat could see the Clarets go unbeaten in three successive away games for the first time since 1975.