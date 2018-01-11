Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno back in training ahead of Manchester City clash

Alberto Moreno is back in Liverpool training and could be in contention for the visit of Premier League champions elect Manchester City on Sunday.

The Spaniard has not featured in any of the Reds' last eight games since picking up an ankle tendon injury against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League in early December.

But he re-joined his team-mates at Melwood on Thursday and completed a full session as he takes the next step of his recovery from a month-long absence.

Andrew Robertson has filled in for Moreno at left back in that time with some excellent performances but Moreno's return will be a welcome one with Jürgen Klopp having heavily rotated his squad throughout recent months.

The German will reveal more on Moreno's fitness and issue an update on the shape of the rest of his first-team squad in his pre-City address to the media on Friday.

Liverpool will be also boosted by the returns of Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge who were both back in training on Wednesday.

Salah and Sturridge both back but no Henderson

Salah was absent for the wins over Burnley and Everton with a groin injury but the 23-goal winger will slot straight back into the starting eleven with his importance having doubled after Philippe Coutinho's big-money move to Barcelona

Sturridge meanwhile has not been included in a match-day squad since being an unused substitute at Brighton & Hove Albion on December 12, missing out with illness and then a muscle injury.

The striker - who has not made an appearance since November 25 - is reportedly keen to leave the Merseyside club this month as he looks for more regular minutes to earn a place in England's World Cup squad this coming summer.

But he is likely to return to the bench against former club City if declared fit enough this weekend, with Danny Ings - who could be loaned out this month - and Dominic Solanke having been Klopp's main attacking options the bench when naming a full-strength first eleven.

Captain Jordan Henderson however remains unavailable because of a hamstring injury picked up in a draw with Arsenal last month, a problem that could sideline him until February.

But bar Henderson and right-back Nathaniel Clyne who has yet to make a competitive appearance this season, Klopp has an otherwise fully-fit squad to pick from.

Having not played since Friday 5, the Liverpool manager will have a fresh team available having enjoyed a productive festive period - extending their unbeaten run to 17 games. He rewarded his squad's efforts with a trip to Dubai to rest and recuperate after their Merseyside derby victory over Everton in the FA Cup.

Liverpool will hope to continue their excellent recent home record against City having beaten the Eastlands club on all of their last four visits. They have not lost at home to the Citizens in 14 top-flight matches stretching back to May 2003.

But Pep Guardiola's side travel to Anfield as an entirely different team this term, having won 20 of their 22 Premier League games to open up a 15-point advantage in first. City boast an 18-point gap over Liverpool and have not lost any of their last 33 domestic games.