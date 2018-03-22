Poland vs Nigeria Preview: Eagles meet Super Eagles ahead of World Cup

Poland and Nigeria meet in an international friendly in Wroclaw tomorrow night, as both sides begin to ramp up their preparations for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

Both sides come into this game after an impressive qualification campaign. Poland topped their group, finishing above the likes of Denmark and Montenegro. Nigeria also topped their group, which was dubbed the proverbial 'qualifying group of death', featuring traditionally tough opposition in Cameroon and Algeria.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides in history and promises to be an intriguing affair for sure.

Poland preparing

Poland scored 28 goals in qualifying with star man Robert Lewandowski hitting 16 of them, so expect the Bayern Munich forward to have a huge hand in proceedings in Wroclaw.

On the other hand, Poland have not won since qualification finished as they lost one and drew one in their last two friendlies at home. The Eagles also have a friendly against South Korea on Tuesday so it is expected that coach Adam Nawalka will experiment with his side in both games.

"Always preparing a strategy for matches, we face difficulties. We are ready for it. I hope that the players will recover for the match with South Korea," coach Nawalka stated regarding the set of upcoming fixtures.

Super Eagles looking to soar

This will be the Super Eagles' first game since securing their place at the World Cup. Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses was Nigeria's top scorer in qualifying, so he will be one to watch for sure in this fixture.

Nigeria have a game at the home of Barnet on Tuesday against Serbia, so boss Gernot Rohr will try and get his side in the right frame of mind for a busy few months before they make the trip to Russia.

Rohr promised a strong squad for the game, telling the media:‘’We will start the game with Poland with the strongest line-up."

The Super Eagles coach added: "I do not know yet what I will do before the next match with Serbia.’’

Team News

Poland will have a full-strength squad for the game including Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, AS Monaco defender Kamil Glik and Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik.

Nigeria have named a very strong 28 man squad which include a lot of Premier League players including Arsenal's Alex Iwobi, Leicester City's pairing of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred N'Didi and Chelsea's Moses.

The squad also includes former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel but the defensive midfielder has been ruled out of travelling to Wroclaw due to a work permit issue.

Junior Ajayi and Oghenekaro Etebo will also miss the game due to injury. Similarly to Obi Mikel, Ajayi will miss the trip due to a work permit issue.