World Cup 2019 qualification – Group 2: Scotland twice come from behind to keep hopes alive

All the action from June's qualifiers in Group 2.

Things weren’t quite going to plan for the hosts in Falkirk when Belarus took the lead just before the half hour on Thursday, 17-year-old Karina Olkhovik’s goal from range the only shot the visitors were to have. A goal down but with plenty of time left, the Scots rallied and restored parity on the stroke of half-time, determination from Caroline Weir enough to see her tee up Erin Cuthbert. The young Chelsea woman, dashing into the box before letting fly from a tight angle to ensure the two went in at the break all square.

Seeing plenty of chances, the hosts consistently struggled to take their chances, another moment of magic just after the hour enough for all three points as Fiona Brown found Cuthbert with a low cross. The teenager never going to miss from six-yards.

Poland 2-3 Scotland

Hell bent on not doing things the easy way, Scotland fast found themselves a goal down in Kielce, b’s cross-cum-shot getting the best of Lee Alexander in the sixth minute. Disjointed in attack, the visitors found themselves down by two in the second half when Sophie Howard deflected Dominika Grabowska’s cross into the bottom left corner. Technically without a shot on target, the Scots took the lead when Kim Little’s whipped free kick bounced ahead of Howard, leaving Katarzyna Kiedrzynek flat-footed with the Pole beaten again two minutes later. Fresh off of the bench, Jane Ross took advantage of a scramble in the box, turning the ball home with ten minutes left on the clock, the chances beginning to flow for Shelley Kerr’s side. A sterling turn of pace from Lisa Evans enough to snatch all three points in stoppage time when the attacker chased into the box and fired low into the right corner.

Belarus 0-5 Switzerland

Against bottom placed Belarus, a win never seemed in doubt for the Swiss in Minsk, the visitors a goal up five minutes in courtesy of an Ana-Maria Crnogorčević penalty. The constant barrage from the visitors enough to see them further their advantage 13 minutes later when Lara Dickenmann took her goal tally to 51 for her nation, the midfielder adding a 52nd after an own goa from Valeria Karachun. Four goals becoming five when Viola Calligaris found her third for Switzerland 15-minutes before time, extending their goal difference well beyond Scotland’s.