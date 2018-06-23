Toppserien week 10 review: Stabæk pick up third win of the year

Sandviken kept the pressure on LSK with a win over Lyn as the champions saw off third-placed Klepp.

Elsewhere, Avaldsnes slipped passed Arna-Bjørnar as Vålerenga bested Røa, Stabæk hit Grand for three of the best and TØ drew with Kolbotn.

Playing like a team possessed this season, Sandviken wasted no time in despatching promoted side Lyn, hitting their visitors for six.

Camilla Ervik got the hosts up and running in Bergen when she emphatically thumped the ball home on the half hour, Amanda Perez doubling the lead four minutes later at a free kick. Ajara Nchout grabbed her third of the season ten minutes after the break, rolling Tatiana Matveeva’s clipped pass into the bottom right corner.

Perez doubled her tally just after the hour when she reached Karoline Bakke’s deep cross, volleying home at the far post. Though Lyn had looked to force the issue earlier in the game they saw increasingly less and less of the ball, shipping a fifth ten minutes from time, another lofted ball from the left their undoing.

Laila Himle’s ball in giving Matveeva something to attack, the Georgian racing through the box to meet the well-placed cross, volleying it beyond Hilde Olsen.

The final blow coming from Nchout, the Cameroonian’s strength enough to hold the defence off as she chased into the box and sent the ball low into the far corner.

Two goals in as many minutes helped the hosts snatch a point away from Kolbotn in Trondheim. A deep free-kick gave the visitors the lead five minutes from the break when Nora Lie volleyed the lofted ball into the left side of the net.

The lead extended early in the second half when Karina Sævik’s pounced on a poor back pass from Sarah Suphellen, curling the ball around Kristine Nøstmo just moments after catching the inside of the post only to see the ball cannon back out.

The advantage held for fifteen minutes before Malin Sunde headed a corner home, two minutes before Maria Olsvik restored parity, flicking a free-kick home at the near post.

Both continued to knock on the door for their respective sides, Sævik particularly hungry for a second, however, neither could find a winner.

With both sides struggling for real consistency coming into the match, the hosts saw the better chances over the first half, a clumsy foul by Mackenzie Arnold gifting the hosts the lead when Francielle converted from the spot.

Having a far better 2018 than 2017, Arna dug in well in search of an equaliser, a lack of understanding up top breaking down their better chances, Chante Sandiford unwilling to be bettered.

Two teams having a season to forget, Bodø were dealt their ninth loss of the season late in the day, after Ingrid Hjelmseth had done well throughout to keep the visitors in it, Cornelia Fladberg poked Rebecca Mykland’s lay off in at the near post.

Another missed chances for the hosts followed before Andrea Wilmann stroked the ball home from 10-yards, the 19-year-old grabbing another at the death, rubber stamping the victory.

Stretching their 100% record, the Toppserien champions added another win to their tally, seeing off challengers Klepp is somewhat fortuitous circumstances.

Left frustrated after the first hour, LSK found their breakthrough 20 minutes from time when 16-year-old Elisabeth Terland nodded Emilie Haavi’s free-kick past Lindsey Harris and into her own net.

The advantage doubled less than ten minutes later when Harris was once again beaten by one of her teammates, Tuva Hansen the one guilty of nodding another set-piece into her own net.

It was a fast and ferocious start at the Intility Arena as VIF clashed with follow Osloites, Røa.

Maren Haug’s low finish from inside the box five minutes in enough to give the hosts the lead before Ina Skaug restored parity five minutes later with a deft header into the right side of Guro Pettersen’s net.

The score holding for all of eight minutes before Ingrid Schjelderup fired the hosts ahead with a tidy finish through Kirvil Odden’s ankles. The match was a cacophony of chances for both with poor finishing and resolute goalkeeping from both Pettersen and Odden enough to keep the scores fixed until the whistle.