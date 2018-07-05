Toppserien week 12 review: Vålerenga hit Lyn for six

Following a loss at home to Røa in a rescheduled match, Kolbotn slipped to a second defeat in four days losing away to Klepp as Røa grabbed a late draw away to Avaldsnes who went on to lose to Arna-Bjørnar.

Stabæk found a vital win away to Sandviken as Trondheims-Ørn were involved in their second 2-3 in as many matches, losing out to LSK, elsewhere AB picked up a big win in Bodø before Vålerenga picked up a bigger win at home to Lyn.

Having started the season well, Kolbotn were to suffer their second and third losses of the season within four days, starting at home to the Dynamite Girls.

Following seventy minutes without a goal for either, Svava Rós Gudmundsdóttir broke the deadlock with a low finish to the bottom right corner, squeezing the ball past Aurora Mikalsen.

Having looked the more dangerous side for the majority of the match, the visitors found a late second, Line Holter’s ambitious effort from 25-yards scooped over Mikalsen and just under the bar.

Klepp 2-1 Kolbotn

Looking to bounce back from their defeat, Kolbotn took an early lead in Klepp when Maren Johansen nodded the ball beyond Lindsey Harris nine minutes into the tie.

The hosts weren’t on the back foot for long however as Elisabeth Terland raced in to knock Matilde Rogde’s neat cross home at the near post two minutes later. With the match hanging in the balance it wasn’t until the last minute of the 90 that the Tractor Girls snatched victory, Hege Hansen’s nippy run beyond the backline enough to see her work enough space to slot the ball into the bottom right corner.

Having looked considerably off of the pace so far this season, Stabæk picked up a useful three points away to a strong Sandviken side. Synne Jensen gave the visitors the lead three minutes in at an uncleared corner before Ajara Nchout equalised for the Bergen team with a clipped finish.

The parity lasted just five minutes before Andrea Wilmann netted her seventh of the season, slipping the ball into the bottom corner, just out of Nora Gjøen’s reach. Another low shot towards the bottom corner, ten minutes after the restart, from Guro Bergsvand made it three for the Oslo team, lifting them to eighth in the table.

Off of the back of a 3-2 victory over Lyn, Trondheim found their luck reversed against LSK, the hosts unable to recover from a quick-fire Guro Reiten brace. With all the goal-mouth action condensed down into a thirteen-minute spell, it was Rakel Engesvik who broke the deadlock on the half-hour, the teenager’s skipped finish enough to best Cecilie Fiskerstrand.

Not used to being on the backfoot, LSK equalised six minutes later through Synne Skinnes Hansen, the proficient attacker taking the ball away from Sarah Suphellen and striking into the open net.

Julie Adserø grabbed her seventh of the season three minutes later, extending a leg to volley a deep free-kick beyond Fiskerstrand before Reiten pulled the two level two minutes later. A long ball forward gave Reiten something to chase onto, sprinting between the centre-backs the, the former TØ woman stroked the ball around Kristine Nøstmo for LSK’s second equaliser.

Reiten involved again seconds later to give the visitors the lead in Trondheim, drawing a foul off of Suphellen just outside the box, the 23-year-old struck the dead ball perfectly to curl the ball around the wall and towards the far corner.

With both sides hungry for another, there was plenty to keep Fiskerstrand and Nøstmo busy, though, without the required finish, the match refused to see any more goals, LSK yet to drop a single point this season.

Having stemmed the flow against LSK, Grand could do little to keep Arna out, Maria Brochmann’s flying header partway through the first half enough to give the visitors the advantage.

Knocking at the door, it wasn’t until the second half that AB enjoying their most productive spell, netting three times in six minutes. Helene Gloppen rose well at the near post to flick a header over Siiri Välimaa six minutes after the break, the defender repeating the trick at a subsequent corner after Melisa Hasanbegović had deflected Vilde Bøe Risa’s effort into her own net.

Avaldsnes 2-2 Røa

In a season of considerable change, Avaldsnes continued to toil, picking up just a point at home as Røa grabbed a late point. Picking up where she left of from against Kolbotn, Guðmundsdóttir fired the visitors ahead six minutes in with a low shot that evaded Chante Sandiford at her near post.

Given a perfect opportunity to draw level, Luana could only pull her penalty wide of Kirvil Odden’s right-hand post before fellow Brazilian, Daiane poked home just after the hour. The score held for just three minutes before Gaëlle Enganamouit rose above her marker to nod the ball over the line.

On the verge of their fifth win of the season, the hosts were knocked back by their opposition, Rebecka Holum’s cross-cum-shot arcing over Sandiford and into the top corner.

Still struggling to adapt to the massive overhaul over the winter, Vålerenga showed little mercy against a Lyn team still finding their footing in the top flight. Up and running eight minutes in when Isabell Herlovsen notched her fourth goal of the season, the hosts were pinned back ten minutes before the break.

A forceful finish from Mimmi Löfwenius looked to have ensured that the two sides would go into the break on level footing until Herlovsen went down in the box under challenge, Sherida Spitse razor sharp from the spot.

The pendulum having swung fully in VIF’s favour at the Intility Arena, Joanna Bækkelund was left red-faced after nodding the ball down into her own net at corner ten minutes into the second half.

The goals coming like clockwork, Vålerenga’s fourth scored ten minutes later, Marie Markussen’s running chip more than enough to leave Hilde Gunn Olsen picking the ball out of her net for the fourth time.

The fifth for the hosts took another ten minutes, Olsen wrong-footed as Spitse’s long-range effort deflected off of Benedicte Birkelund to land in the right side of the goal. The sixth and final goal flew in six minutes later when Markussen slotted her angled effort between Olsen and her near post.

The result leaves Lyn hanging just above Grand at the bottom of the table, though comfortably clear and just a stone’s throw from those above them, with VIF making inroads on the top half of the table.

Arna-Bjørnar 4-1 Avaldsnes

With her fifth goal of the year, Amalie Eikeland got the hosts up and running in Arna with a deft strike from well outside of the box, the ball dropping perfectly under the crossbar. One fast became two for the hosts as Brochmann connected well to knock Risa’s cross just beyond Sandiford.

On the scoresheet ten minutes after the break, Avaldsnes pulled one back through Duda when the 22-year-old emphatically pumped the ball in the top corner from seven yards.

The rival short-lived as Risa reopened a two-goal lead four minutes later with a controlled volley in the heart of the box. With both Sandiford and Mackenzie Arnold kept busy throughout it was the Guyanese goalkeeper who would be the last to pick the ball out of her net, Karoline Haugland’s late drive the gloss on another strong win for AB.