Opinion: Should Chelsea sell Marcos Alonso this summer?

Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso has been linked to a move to Atletico Madrid this summer, but is it the right time for the Spaniard to leave the club?

One year too long at Chelsea?

Alonso signed for Chelsea in the 2016 summer window under Antonio Conte.

Since joining Chelsea, the Spanish fullback has scored 18 goals and assisted many. However, most of these goals were scored when Conte was the manager and he Spaniard flourished in a back five system as a left-wing back.

But since his first season at Chelsea, the fullback has struggled in many aspects. Especially since Maurizio Sarri became the manager, due to him preferring a back four system.

In Sarri's reign at the club, the 28-year-old fell in the pecking order and played as a back up to Emerson Palmieri as the last season drifted on.

And as a result, Alonso has been considering his future at the club, and it is being reported that he is keen for a move to Spain and Atletico Madrid.

However, if Atletico want to secure his services this summer, it is being reported that they would have to pay upwards of £40 million pounds for the defender.

Pros of Chelsea selling Marcos Alonso this summer

This is probably the best time to cash in on the fullback- Marcos Alonso joined Chelsea for around £21M and is now valued in the current market at £36M by Transfermarkt with his current form, this value will likely go down in forthcoming seasons. Alonso is not likely to fit into the next manager's plan- The next Chelsea manager looks like it will be Frank Lampard, and like Sarri, he prefers a back four system. Therefore this will again not suit Marcos Alonso's style of play. So it could be the case that Alonso would play back up to Emerson again next season when/if Lampard comes in. So the fullback may want to move to play first team football again on a regular basis. But will that be at Atletico Madrid? Alonso being sold opens up an opportunity for a youth/loan player- Alonso being sold this summer opens ups a massive chance for two left backs in particular to be part of the first team set up next season. The first player who could get a look in is Baba Rahman. He has been on loan this season but has played for Chelsea's first team before unlike the second option. The Ghanaian left-back made a few cameo appearances under Jose Mourinho but wasn't really favoured and since then has been a regular part of the loan army. So would this be his chance to resurrect his Chelsea career if Alonso leaves?