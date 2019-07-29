Which Tottenham Hotspur youngsters could be set for a breakthrough season?

Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season tour of East Asia saw a 3-2 win against Juventus after Harry Kane's half-way line stunner and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

Despite conceding four goals in two games, there was plenty of positives to be taken from both games - with very impressive performances from a number of young players.

Tottenham's new Robbie Keane?

It may be too early to begin comparing 17-year-old Irishman Troy Parrott to Tottenham legend Robbie Keane, however, there are promising signs that this comparison could soon prove a fair one. The young striker scored an impressive 20 goals in 30 games last year at youth level.

Parrott started for Spurs against Juventus and many were sceptical how the hot prospect would fair up against Italy internationals Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani. However, Parrott pressed the backline relentlessly and was unlucky not to score before Erik Lamela tapped in the youngster's parried effort.

Embed from Getty Images

Parrott's high work-rate was rewarded with another start, this time against Manchester United; once again showing his determination and desire to impress. There was one glorious moment of skill where he flicked the ball over Chris Smalling's head leaving the England International in the dust.

The Irishman is highly thought of by Pochettino and all of the backroom staff, including Spurs cult hero Ledley King who spoke to Football.London about his potential:

"Troy is an exciting prospect at the moment and I think what we like about him is his work ethic," said King.

"He's one of those players who rolls up his sleeves and puts in a shift for the team, regardless of how well he's playing. He's always putting in that work rate."

Versatile midfielders Harvey White and George Marsh impress

During the games against Juventus and Man United, Pochettino deployed at right-back the U23 regular George Marsh - infamously being the unfortunate player on the wrong end of a chokehold from Liverpool's Adam Lallana during an U23's match just over a year ago.

Marsh, typically a central midfielder, seemed comfortable in the position, making surging runs forward in the final 15 minutes against both teams.

The 20-year-old signed a new contract until 2021 this summer and has already made his first-team debut against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.

Marsh was joined by 17-year-old Harvey White in being deployed in an unusual position, with White featuring in both games at left-back coming on as a substitute for Cyprus international Anthony Georgiou. Both Georgiou and White put in mature and composed shifts in each game - looking comfortable at the left-back position.

Embed from Getty Images

Out of the three, Georgiou may get the most opportunities next year with Spurs looking depleted at the full-back position and the Cypriot is the most experienced out of the three - having just returned from a loan spell at Levante. However, Harvey White may just have the most potential - so remember the name.

Last - gasp contract renewals may result in first-team action for Roles and Tanganga

There aren't many youth players who are capable of scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances at youth level - and there are certainly fewer who would not be offered a contract until the last minute.

However, that is the story of Cypriot centre midfielder Jack Roles - who caught the eye in the Premier League 2 last season. The 20-year-old only signed a new contract just weeks before his original contract expired.

It's a similar story for England U20 international Japhet Tanganga, who only just signed a new deal as well. However, both players now look set for a season in the first team - potentially making cameos in cup games.

Both players played well during the pre-season tour - but Tanganga made the biggest impression. The centre back played the most minutes out of all the young prospects and also out of the entire squad bar a few. With Juan Foyth potentially making a transition to right back, Tanganga may now be able to push for the 4th choice central defender spot.

Too soon for some?

With Spurs pushing hard this season for titles and trophies, it is unlikely that there will be many academy prospects featuring much this upcoming season, and Pochettino has already shown his willingness to send players on loan for experience.

Luke Amos headed out on loan to QPR and Cameron Carter-Vickers and Samuel Shashoua are looking like they are being loaned out again this year.

Young English keeper Alfie Whiteman looks set to be Pochettino's third-choice keeper - despite not featuring at all in the pre-season tour.

TJ Eyoma looks like an exciting option at right-back, but there are too many bodies in front of him in the pecking order at the moment, including academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters.

Jamie Bowden and Brooklyn Lyons-Foster both joined the first team for the tour of East Asia but it is expected for them to continue their development in Wayne Burnett's U23 side.

However, if Tottenham do not invest further, Mauricio Pochettino may be forced to dip into the wealth of talent in the academy, and places will definitely be up for grabs.