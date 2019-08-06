Frank Lampard's long history with Manchester United

It may be wise to reschedule any plans you may have made on Sunday at 4.30pm - it's Frank Lampard's first competitive game in charge of Chelsea.

If it were a theatre production, there are few tougher opening performances than at the Theatre of Dreams, as Manchester United welcome the Blues to Old Trafford to open the curtain for the Premier League season.

This particular fixture has produced some classic acts over the years and the new Chelsea boss has his own personal rivalry with the Red Devils, meeting as bitter enemies throughout his playing career.

It seems appropriate to revisit how Lampard has fared when playing at the home of United.

Bad memories for the Blues

A worrying statistic that Lampard may want to avoid reading is that Chelsea have not won at Old Trafford since 2013, when there was an 87th-minute winner courtesy of the former Blue turned Red, Juan Mata; Lampard played a full match on that day.

Lampard's own record makes for grim reading: in his 17 appearances, he has won just four matches, drawing three times and losing the other ten in the red half of Manchester. Add to that a mere two goals and two assists, and Lampard will certainly be hoping to turn his luck around.

Arguably his finest moment came on May 10th 2005: Lampard lead Chelsea out to a guard of honour in their penultimate game, as the Blues had conquered all before them in a historic campaign, with Jose Mourinho announcing himself to the world with an emphatic title win. The 3-1 win meant that Chelsea had overtaken the points record previously set by United and conceded the fewest goals, a record formerly held by Arsenal.

There was an even more crucial day in the title race nine years ago in 2010: Chelsea and United were contesting the trophy and a victory for either team would swing control in the others direction. Strikes from Nicolas Anelka and Didier Drogba sealed three precious points to leapfrog United and ultimately claim the Premier League trophy.

His first appearance at Old Trafford for Chelsea also ended happily; a 3-0 win on the 1st of December 2001 dealt a fifth loss of the campaign to Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

The 2005 League Cup semi-final also provided a memorable night for Lampard, as he and Damien Duff got on the score sheet to send the Blues into the final, earning Mourinho his first shot at silverware in England.

On the other end of the scale, Lampard has suffered several defeats at Old Trafford. United claimed their place in the Champions League semi-final as 2-1 victors in 2011, with Chelsea's decision against starting goalscorer Drogba their downfall.

But his most damning display was saved for an afternoon later that same season. United ran away 3-1 victors to maintain their 100% winning start to the term as Chelsea stalled with ten points under Andreas Villa-Boas. Lampard will thank Fernando Torres' inexcusable miss for distracting away from the fact that he was brought off half time, with some even calling time on his Chelsea tenure.

Unhappy Hammers

The love-hate relationship began even before he became a Blues legend, bursting onto the scene in 1996 with West Ham.

Just under 12 months after his debut, Lampard came on as a late substitute for John Moncur as the Hammers were dealt a 2-1 blow, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes knocking in the goals; Rio Ferdinand lined up against United that day and went on to become a rock for the Red Devils.

In the two following games, West Ham lost by an aggregate of 11-2, succumbing to a 4-1 and 7-1 humbling, Lampard netting in the prior.

His final fixture before making the move across the capital ended in joy for the London club: Paolo Di Canio's singular strike knocked United out of the FA Cup fourth round, a competition Lampard would go on to win on four occasions with Chelsea.

Delight for Derby

Lampard's last meeting with United came after he concluded his illustrious playing career and swapped it for the sidelines.

Derby County appointed the former England midfielder at the beginning of the 2018/19 season as his first attempt at management.

Leading the Rams into the Championship layoff final accompanied a very strong Carabao Cup run that ended his maiden tenure in the dugout on a positive note.

In that flurry through the cup, Derby were drawn United in the third round at Old Trafford, few giving much hope for the travelling party. Yet it was Lampard's Rams who were bouncing at the final whistle, winning an extraordinary game on penalties after the neither side could not break the deadlock during normal time.

Mata opened the scoring within three minutes, before a stunning Harry Wilson freekick drew Derby level. Lampard thought he'd snatched a late winner through Jack Marriot with five minutes left to play, only for Marouane Fellani's 95th minute equaliser.

Lee Grant was granted the task of denying Derby at penalties after Sergio Romero had received a straight red card earlier in the half. And after 15 penalties without failure, Scott Carson saved Phil Jones' effort to give Lampard an evening to savour.