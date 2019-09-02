Chelsea monthly review: A rollercoaster August

Chelsea have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions and results over August as they kickstarted their season under new management.

Frank Lampard began his reign as new Blues manager and started to implement his philosophies and ideas on the club he once played for.

The Blues began their competitive start to August with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford. Lampard’s side went on to lose their next game 5-4 on penalties to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup having put on a good display.

Chelsea looked to turn their good performance against Liverpool into three points at Stamford Bridge just four days later. Unfortunately, the Blues were unable to overturn Leicester City and drew 1-1.

Lampard’s reign had not hit the road running however tenacity, hard work and periods of good play gave fans hope. In Chelsea’s fourth game of August they defeated Norwich City 3-2 at Carrow Road registering their first three points of the season.

The South West London club ended their August before the international break with a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge to newcomers Sheffield United.

Manchester United 4 - 0 Chelsea

Chelsea were defeated 4-0 by Manchester United as Lampard began his competitive reign as Blues manager.

United led 1-0 at half-time with a penalty from Marcus Rashford. The floodgates opened in the second half with Anthony Martial adding himself to the scoresheet. Moments later Rashford doubled his tally and Daniel James scored with ten minutes to go to seal the four-goal thriller.

Lampard’s side started the game on the front foot and looked to be the better side in the opening minutes, until Kurt Zouma fouled Rashford inside the penalty area. United's No.10 dispatched the spot-kick with ease and put the Red Devils in front inside 20 minutes.

The Blues enjoyed a number of positive spells throughout the game and came close to scoring, however failed to make chances count. Tammy Abraham rattled the post before Emerson Palmieri’s effort thundered off the crossbar from close range.

United led just 1-0 at the break, but the onslaught was yet to come as Martial doubled the home side’s lead, before Rashford made it three just seconds later having received a delightful pass from Paul Pogba.

James scored the fourth with a low strike that ricocheted off of Emerson and wrong-footing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Liverpool 2 - 2 Chelsea (Pens 5-4)

Liverpool won the UEFA Super Cup 5-4 on penalties against Chelsea after Adrian saved Abraham’s decisive penalty.

The Blues led the tie 1-0 at half-time thanks to a neatly finished goal by Olivier Giroud and continued to impose themselves on the Champions League winners as Christian Pulisic had a wonderfully crafted goal ruled offside.

Jurgen Klopp brought on Roberto Firmino at the break and that switch proved integral to the comeback. Sadio Mane equalised just minutes after Firmino’s introductionwith the Brazilian substitute at the heart of the play. It ended all square after full-time and extra-time loomed.

A second from Mane and a trademark Jorginho penalty in extra-time kept the score level, sending the game to penalties. After four spot-kicks a piece, nothing could separate the two sides. It was all dependant on the fifth, and former Blues winger Mohammed Salah made it a day to forget as he converted his penalty, while Abraham’s penalty was saved.

Chelsea 1 - 1 Leicester City

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Leicester as Mason Mount’s fairy-tale beginning was dampened by a Wilfred Ndidi.

The Blues flew out of the blocks and demonstrated a great desire and tenacity on such a monumental day for the club - Lampard’s home coming.

Mount’s pressing and energy set the tone putting the Blues on the front foot. In just the sixth minute the England youth international dispossessed Ndidi and drilled his shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

The Foxes soaked up the remaining pressure and saw out the first-half of play. They then, deservedly, equalised in the 67th minute through Ndidi, redeeming himself for his previous mishaps.

Norwich City 2 - 3 Chelsea

Abraham rescued three points for Chelsea as the visitors won 3-2 against Norwich at Carrow Road.

The Blues launched out of the blocks knowing that it was a must to walk away with three points and accordingly scored inside five minutes - Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross found Abraham who pivoted expertly and guided a volley past Tim Krul.

Norwich responded quickly to that early goal and levelled the scoreline through Todd Cantwell just three minutes later.

The flurry of first-half goals continued soon after with Mount carving an opening quite brilliantly, and consequently thundered the ball into the net.

Chelsea were unable to hold onto their lead once more as Teemu Pukki continued his fine vein of form, scoring his fifth of the season from an acute angle.

The winner came through Abraham who netted his second of the game with a glorious long range finish in the 68th minute.

Chelsea 2 - 2 Sheffield United

Zouma scored an own goal in the dying minutes as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.

The Blues began on the front foot and Abraham put the Blues in front inside 20 minutes before doubling his tally prior to the half-time whistle. Lampard’s side were in the driving seat, however United’s Callum Robinson had other plans.

The Blades’ No.11 pulled a goal back in the 46th minute with a confident finish, switching the momentum into Chris Wilder’s hands.

Chelsea looked to see out their second win of the Premier League season, however Zouma’s dangling leg knocked the ball past Kepa to share the points