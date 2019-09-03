Chelsea’s Kenedy departs for La Liga

Chelsea winger Kenedy has moved to La Liga outfit Getafe on a season-long loan.

The Brazilian joined the Blues from Fluminense in 2015 for a reported fee of £6.3 million, but has struggled to impress the variety of managers that have been seen at Stamford Bridge since.

Kenedy has made 27 appearances for the South West London club thus far, contributing with three goals and three assists.

However, without a vast amount of first team action on offer at Chelsea, he has previously had Premier League loan spells at both Watford and Newcastle United.

He will now spend the 2019/20 season in Spain with a Getafe side who defied all odds to finish 5th in La Liga last year.

This year however, the Azulones are still looking for their first win of the campaign having drawn two and lost one of their opening three games.

Loan spells

Kenedy, who was in search of more minutes, secured a season-long loan to Watford in August 2016 for the 2016/17 season.

However, after playing just 15 minutes for the Hornets in a 2-0 defeat in September, the 23-year-old suffered a knee injury which ruled him out for a prolonged period.

His underwhelming time at Vicarage Road was cut short in December 2016, and despite featuring for Chelsea in 4-0 win over Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round in February 2017, Kenedy didn’t make a start under Antonio Conte until 15th May 2017 - and that was against the club who he left in December, Watford.

Newcastle was the next destination for the Brazilian winger, a club with a tremendous amount of history, and a club he certainly made an impression at in the second half of the 2017/18 season.

On his Magpies debut, he created the opener from a corner-kick teeing up Jamaal Lascelles in a 1–1 draw with Burnley.

Later that campaign, Kenedy also won a Man of the Match award after scoring a brace in Newcastle's 3–0 win against Southampton.

With high hopes, he returned to Tyneside on loan for the 2018/19 season, but failed to carry on his positive displays of last.

In fact, the now Getafe player became the first player since 2010 to play a full Premier League first-half without completing a pass versus Cardiff City in the second game of the season.

To make matters worse, his penalty in added time to win the game was saved by Neil Etheridge...

Out of favour

The Brazilian would have hoped to impress new manager Frank Lampard, with the Chelsea legend offering opportunities to a younger crop of players.

Yet, Kenedy was an unused substitute in the first two Premier League games of the season and found no way through into the starting XI as either a full-back or a winger.

He has previously operated at left-back, however his path to the first team was blocked by first choice Emerson Palmieri and back-up Marcos Alonso.

Similarly, Christian Pulisic, Ross Barkley, and Mason Mount have been favoured on the left-hand side of midfield with the likes of Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi still to come into the picture.