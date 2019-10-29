How Tottenham Hotspur Women are storming the WSL

At the start of the season, nobody expected a newly promoted Spurs side to take well to the increased expectations of the FAWSL. They finished only five points ahead of

At the start of the season, nobody expected a newly promoted Spurs side to take well to the increased expectations of the WSL. They finished only five points ahead of Charlton Athletic to clinch a place in the top flight, but their season was somewhat overshadowed by the mastery being shown by Casey Stoney's reformed Manchester United side.

The reds only lost a single game across the campaign, and finished on an incredible 55 points with a +91 goal difference, over sixty more than the third-place Addicks.

European coaching model a success

Somewhat unconventionally for both the men's and women's game in England, Tottenham have two head coaches who enact on equal statures as if they were one manager.

Duos at the helms of clubs are a rare sight, with none of the 92 Football League clubs opting for this model, and the first real glimpse of success in this way is with Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson at Chester City - the pair's joint stewardship being seen at many of the sides they have been at.

Both are also 'head coaches', and whilst the name may not sound too different from that of a manager and the line between the two has often become blurred in 21st Century football, there is definitely a distinct difference.

Karen Hills and Juan Amoros get to focus on the football being played on the pitch, with other worries such as transfers handled by General Manager June Clarke or other members of the club. The two were awarded 'FAWSL Manager of the Month' for September.

This European style model has proved that they have the ability to create a tactical advantage whilst not being hampered by the other goings-on at the football club and is one of the things that has led to the side's promotion to and subsequent success in the Women's Super League.

They currently sit level with Everton and Manchester United, and like their counterparts, could prove to be dark horses for this season and may impress in cup competitions.

Spurs show strength

Starting with their season opener in front of a bumper crowd against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Tottenham made a statement to the league that they were a force to be reckoned with.

It took a wonder-strike from Lionesses international Beth England from over 35 yards out to deny them any chance of finding a grasp on the game, a shot which no goalkeeper would have had any chance at stopping.

The club bounced back from the Chelsea defeat and overturned Liverpool in the second gameweek of the league. This was then followed by a heavy defeat in the Continental Cup to Reading, however, they once again improved for their next match and put aside West Ham United with ease at a London Stadium with 24,790 in attendance.

Their season has been a mix of highs and lows so far, and this was mirrored with a 3-0 loss to a Manchester United side which received a red card but were still able to overcome Spurs.

Their fortunes returned against Bristol at the weekend and Kit Graham netted a brace which included her first goal in a Tottenham shirt after joining the club in the summer amidst the controversy of still being contracted with Charlton.

