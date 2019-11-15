Liverpool Women are set to make history on Sunday afternoon as they host a Women’s Super League match at Anfield for the first time.

Merseyside rivals at polar ends of the form table ahead of historic face-off

The Reds face a crunch tie with Merseyside rival Everton, hoping to secure their first league win of the season to move themselves off the bottom of the league table. Vicky Jepson’s side have endured a tough few seasons in the WSL, with widespread changes afoot in a youthful squad.

Albeit struggling in terms of results this term, they have made a good account of themselves in recent weeks – a 5-1 away win against Coventry United in the WSL Cup being the standout as Kirsty Linnett bagged her first hattrick for the club.

While the manager remains in positive spirits about the efforts of her side, it’s no secret that Liverpool are in desperate need of getting off the ground, with Sunday’s historic occasion offering the perfect opportunity for the Reds to make their mark.

Meanwhile, Everton head into the game on 9 points, level on points with Tottenham and Manchester United. The Blues have been in fine for this season, landing three wins in their opening five games alongside defeats to Manchester City and Reading.

Jepson draws on men's team success ahead of derby

Despite the contrasting form of both sides, Vicky Jepson says her side will approach the game without panic, having prepared meticulously for the tie with videos of prior Merseyside derby wins at Anfield from the men’s team alongside conversations with performance consultant Allistair McCaw.

“Allistair is a good friend so I asked him to come in and chat to the girls,” Jepson told BBC Sport. “He said there was no confidence dip in the group and we just need to keep working to put things right.”

“We showed them the video of Jurgen Klopp running onto the pitch and hugging Alisson when Divock Origi scored that last minute-winner. That paints a perfect picture of what it means for the club. We have some things lined up on Sunday before we turn up too which will be good.”

Liverpool and Everton face off at Anfield at 3pm on Sunday afternoon in the 54,074 capacity stadium on a huge weekend for Women's football. An occasion that many hope will bring much needed awareness to the game, Jepson will be clamouring for three points to kick-start the club's season.