Everton v Arsenal WSL Preview: Toffees aim to finish the last game of the year on a positive

Arsenal Women will be travelling to the Merseyside to face 5th-placed Everton Women on December 15th for their last fixture of the year.

The Gunners are currently top of the Women's Super League table, a single point clear of Chelsea, who have a game in hand as their match against Everton was postponed a fortnight ago.

As for the hosts, they are a much tougher opponent this season than they were last year, after investing in their squad over the summer.

Joe Montemurro's side has won all eight matches thus far, falling to a single defeat at Kingsmeadow in October. The Australian manager will not be present at the game after having to travel back to Australia due to personal reasons so coaching duo, Aaron D'Antino and Kim Little will be in charge.

Team News

Arsenal's Jen Beattie was forced to come off during the London Bees match due to an ankle injury and therefore is unlikely to recover in time. Either Louise Quinn or Viki Schnaderbeck will come in at centre-back to replace the 28-year-old.

After being out of Wednesday's game against London Bees, Danielle van de Donk, Jordan Nobbs, Kim Little and Lia Walti are all set to return on Sunday.

However, Katrine Veje, Danielle Carter and Tabea Kemme are all unavailable due to injuries.

One to watch: Jordan Nobbs

Jordan Nobbs will be back from after her biggest career disappointment. She fell awkwardly and jarred her knee last year and was not able to perform in the World Cup. She is slowly adjusting into the competition and will be desperate to perform well to erase what has been a tough few months for the 26-year-old.

Last time out

Last time these two sides met, Montemurro's side came away 4-0 winners, thanks to the courtesy of Danielle van de Dank, Jordan Nobbs and the two goals from Vivianne Miedema. However, a fortunate outcome for Nobbs as she ruptured her cruciate ligament.

Their most recent encounter in April, ended in a 2-1 Gunners victory at Meadow Park, with Miedema getting on the scoresheet and an own goal put the hosts within three points of the WSL title.

Predicted line-up

Everton: Korpela, Morgan, Finnigan, George, Turner, Graham, Clemaron, Kelly, Pike, Kaagman, Magill.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Evans, Williamson, Quinn, McCabe, Walti, Nobbs, Little, Van de Donk, Mead, Miedema.

Everton - L,W,W,W,L.

Arsenal - W,W,W,W,W.

When?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 pm (UK time) and viewers can follow the match on the FA Player.