Willian nears exit as future at Chelsea remains uncertain

Willian has revealed his future at Chelsea is uncertain having continuously failed to reach an agreement with the club.

The Brazilian winger joined the Blues in 2013 from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachala for £31 million and has gone on to make an astounding 329 appearances.

Willian disclosed details regarding the negotiation process, or lack of, between himself and Chelsea, as he looks to extend his stay.

He has picked up several pieces of silverware for the South West London club including a pair of Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Europa League, leaving his mark in the club’s history.

However, the 31-year-old has become an increasingly unpopular player with a selection of fans which has snowballed in correlation with his age.

This, alongside the club’s contract policy and a negative fanbase opinion, Willian has struggled to secure a deal.

Chelsea’s club policy

In line with Chelsea’s contract policy, the club offers players over the age of 30 just one-year contract extensions.

The club has recently shown their appreciation for the winger’s work and time at the club by proposing to break that policy in aid of a new two-year extension for Willian. An offer the Brazilian is not willing to accept despite Chelsea’s endearing offer…

‘I don’t know if I can stay’

Willian has been on the end of ever-growing criticism from Chelsea fans for various reasons, however, the two-time Premier League winner continues to look to extend his stay in London.

With a wife and two children, Willian has looked to secure his future in the capital but the possibility of playing in Blue looks low.

He said in an interview with a Brazilian outlet called, ‘Esporte Interavtivo’, that he and the club had not seen eye-to-eye in regard to negotiations.

“It’s a difficult situation because Chelsea offered me two years and they are not going to change what they offered,” said Willian.

“I said I wanted three more years. The situation is difficult because of this.

““I really don’t know if it will be possible [to stay]. My goal is to continue working and focus on the remainder of the season, so that Chelsea can continue winning games.

"I have a clear head and focused for the rest of the season that we have left. I think it’s difficult [to stay]. Let's see what happens."