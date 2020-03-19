Chalobah happy to see academy players involved at Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah is glad to see his former academy team-mates flourishing at Chelsea this season.

The brother of former Blues graduate, Nathanial Chalobah, made flourished the Chelsea academy winning the UEFA Youth League and the Under-18s Premier League.

He is now on loan at Huddersfield Town in the Championship, but remains in contact with his fellow academy graduates and is delighted to see them proving themselves at the top level.

"It shows the hard work they've put in

Chalobah spoke on his delight seeing teammates doing well under Frank Lampard.

"I've been really happy for them," Chalobah told the Chelsea website.

"I keep in contact with them almost every day as well – Reece [James], Mason [Mount], Fikayo [Tomori], Tammy [Abraham], all of them.

"I’m just happy for them because it shows the hard work they’ve put in and going out on loan for a few years has paid off."

"If you're good enough them you're old enough"

The arrival of Frank Lampard and Jody Morris has been a key part of increased faith put into academy graduates at Stamford Bridge and Chalobah recognises this.

He said:

"They’ve done so well and it just shows that it doesn’t matter about your age because if you’re good enough then you’re old enough.

"That’s what Frank has brought, giving the young players confidence for them to go out there and show people that they are capable of doing what they can do now, and you can see that in their performances.

"All it needed was patience. There’s a lot of good players that have come through that maybe didn’t get those opportunities but these boys now have taken their chance and worked hard."

"Hopefully next season I can join those boys"

Chalobah has become a key member of Danny Cowley's Huddersfield side and has settled into the midfield position very well having started his career as a defender.

The 20-year-old won the UEFA Youth League, the FA Youth Cup and the Under-18 Premier League during his time as part of Chelsea's academy and he hopes to return to West London following the completion of his loan spell and earn a place in the senior side alongside his friends.

"It all comes from growing up in the Academy really - they’ve produced a lot of good players, the coaches and facilities have helped us, going on loan has helped us and now it makes me happy to see them so involved.

"If I do well myself, then hopefully next season I can join those boys I’ve grown up with as well."