Tino Anjorin relishing first-team opportunities

Stamford Bridge saw the latest youth product to make their Premier League debut out of Cobham training ground.

Anjorin’s short cameo came 10 years after signing for the club, at just eight years old.

The teenager, who is the captain of the FA Youth Cup side, has a bright future ahead of him. Frank Lampard has trusted in his youngsters this season, Anjorin follows a lengthy list of debutants this season who are all under the age of 23.

Prosperous season

In all competitions this season, Anjorin has participated in 25 games across the first team and youth games. 11 goals and six assists has boosted the forward’s profile, meaning that the Poole born was rewarded with a Premier League appearance at the tender age of 18 against Everton on March the 3rd.

During his time in the academy, Anjorin admitted there were many occasions when he would play with the older age group, which involved Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Despite having the capabilities to play with the more mature and physically stronger teammates, Anjorin stated, "I used to get a lot of growing pains and the players were very strong."

The step-up took its toll on the forward, who would feel the consequences of playing with older players on his body, after confirming: "You have to be sharper, and the it’s a lot more demanding on your body."

Overcoming challenges

When describing the challenges and difficulties of training with the first team on a regular basis, the forward admitted: "The speed, the tempo, everyone is quick, and everyone is strong. They’re elite players, people like Willian, Olivier Giroud and Pedro, he has won literally everything."

Training with these experienced professionals will undoubtedly be hard, but it will certainly pay off. Anjorin echoed this after preaching: “Learning from them, getting that experience and the advice is key."

Lampard has shown his aim this season with the youth team, the forward praised the manager.

"Having a manager like Frank Lampard who’s done it all, can only make you a better player."

Familiar faces

The first team is an unfamiliar surrounding for Anjorin, but the faces are not. Reuniting with Joe Edwards and Jody Morris will make the teen more comfortable, as the two coaches have worked with Anjorin throughout his youth years.

Anjorin praised the work of the coaching staff stating: "They prepare you mentally for the first team game, it doesn’t feel like a first team and an academy, it feels like one club."

Anjorin netted four goals in seven appearances for Chelsea Under-18s this season, the form saw a swift move into the first team set up under the guidance of Lampard.

The forward made his England Under-16s debut just two days after his 15th birthday, he has won 17 caps across four age brackets.