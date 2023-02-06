Four things we learnt from Hull City's victory against Cardiff City

Hull City made it two wins from two games after beating Cardiff City 1-0 at the MKM Stadium.

The goal came in the 62nd minute of the game after a great pass from Regan Slater, whose ball was met by right-back Cyrus Christie, who took the ball down well. Christie then came inside onto his weaker left foot and curled a finish into the top-left corner of the goal, past Ryan Allsop in the Bluebird's net. It was Christie's third goal of the EFL Championship season so far.

Cardiff had a great chance to take the lead themselves halfway through the first half.

Callum Elder slid in late on Jaden Philogene and a penalty was awarded by referee David Webb. Callum Robison stepped up from the spot, but Hull 'keeper Matt Ingram, guessed correctly and pushed it away to safety from his right-hand corner. Matt Ingram had kept out new signing Karl Darlow, who had just signed, to the bench.

Robinson's missed meant it was the third time Cardiff have missed a penalty this season after Robinson also missed back in September and Joe Ralls also failed to score from the spot in October.

Hull held on well to claim all three points, while Cardiff have a big task ahead with new boss Sabri Lamouchi.

Christie showing attacking quality

Cyrus Christie's goal proved to be the only difference between the two sides. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)



Cyrus Christie's goal turned out to be the only thing that would separate these two sides, and it turned out to be a goal of the highest quality.

Having cleverly taken down Slater's pass he then cut inside, onto his weaker left foot and curled a shot beautifully home into the top far corner.

Christie almost score in a symmetrical pattern of play earlier on in the game, this time following a pass from Jean Michael Seri, but his shot curled over, before eventually finding the net with his second effort.

Christie plays on the right side of the Hull back four but has shown his attacking capabilities as he has previously done with former clubs such as Fulham, Middlesbrough and Derby.

Christie had loads of space during the game, something which Cardifff struggled to deal with. He has built a wonderful relationship with Ozan Tufan on the right side.

Hull are a transformed side under Rosenor

Since Liam Rosenior took over as Tigers Head Coach back in November, there can not be another side that has improved as much in that time period.

Hull have claimed 20 points in the 12 games that Rosenior has taken charge of. They name sit just four points of the play-off spots having been around the relegation placed when Rosenior first took charge.

With 16 games to go there is a chance they could go on late play-off run.

Big task ahead for Lamouchi

Sabri Lamouchi has a big job on his hands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)



Sabri Lamouchi took over as Cardiff City First Team Manager on the 27th January, and has lost both matches he has been in charge of since then.

His side currently sit 21st in the league table, only two points above Huddersfield who occupy the last relegation place.

In the next four games they play high-flying Middlesbrough and Norwich City so risk dropping further down the table.

They only made one signing in the January transfer window, with Sory Kaba joining on loan, but it is unclear when he will be fit.

Lamouchi has a tough task ahead of him, as Cardiff needs wins, and fast with only 16 games left to play.

Penalty woes continue for Cardiff

When a team is awarded a penalty during a game, the chances of scoring outweigh the chances of missing the penalty.

Not with Cardiff. They have been awarded three penalties this season and have missed all three.

Callum Robinson missed his second penalty of the season in the game versus Hull, having also missed in a game against Huddersfield back in September.

Joe Ralls has also missed a penalty for Cardiff this season in the game at Sunderland in October.

For a team that is struggling to score goals, a golden opportunity to score such as the awarding of a penalty is something they have to take advantage of.