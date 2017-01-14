Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea: Blues return to winning ways against lacklustre Leicester

Chelsea FC returned to winning ways and extended their lead at top of the Premier League, with a comfortable 3-0 victory over league champions Leicester City.

The Foxes started well with a chance for Ahmed Musa, but it was Marco Alonso who gave the visiting side the lead in what was a quiet first period for both sides. Alonso soon made it two after the restart, before a third from Pedro secured a comfortable three points for Antonio Conte's side.

A bright start

The King Power Stadium was a ground with bad memories for the Blues, after last season's defeat saw Jose Mourinho sacked and as they looked to rectify the defeat to Tottenham it looked like it could have went the same way right at the start.

Claudio Ranieri's side had the first chance just two minutes in, when Jamie Vardy picked out Musa. He did well to power through the tackle of Cesar Azpilicueta and get the shot off, but Thibaut Courtois did well to push it away.

The visitors managed to take the lead just four minutes later with their first real opportunity on goal, a ball in from Azpilcueta bounced around the area before falling to the feet of Eden Hazard. The Belgian laid it off to Alonso, and he coolly kept his eye on prize as he slotted it into the bottom corner of Kasper Schmeichel's net.

​The action died down after the Spaniard opened the scoring six minutes, with the only real other opportunity of the half not arriving until nine minutes from the break. Vardy was causing problems with his pace and was at it again as he fizzed a ball across the face of goal, David Luiz slid in but removed his foot which allowed Courtois to palm it away.

Doubling it up

Conte will have reiterated to his side the importance of killing off their opponents at half-time, and they did just six minutes after the restart with theirs and Alonso's second goal of the afternoon.

The free-kick in from Willian was deflected out by Wes Morgan, it fell to Alonso on the edge of the area with the effort deflecting off both Morgan and Danny Drinkwater and into the bottom corner.

It was rare to see a defender on a hat-trick, but Alonso was handed the opportunity to claim the match ball in the 65th minute. He met Victor Moses' cross brilliantly on the volley, but the effort from the edge of the area was just wide of the post.

​Rounding it off in style

Chelsea put the nail in Leicester's coffin in the 71s minute, but it was build-up play tat was to be admired rather than the finish. N'Golo Kante fizzed a ball at Pedro, and the winger did brilliantly with a no look back heel pass into Willian. The Brazilian had beaten Schmeichel to the ball, but the Dane deflected it into the air and Pedro was on hand to head it into a empty net.

The final chance fell to the home side, as the Foxes looked for what would only be a consolation. Chrisitan Fuchs did well to get a volley on target despite running away from goal, but it was straight into the arms of Courtois.