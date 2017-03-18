Chelsea need 21 points from final 30 to win the league, insists Antonio Conte after late Stoke win

(Picture: Getty Images - Laurence Griffiths)

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea need to win seven of their final 10 games of the season in order to be crowned Premier League champions after inching closer with an important late win away at Stoke City.

The Blues stole a late three points as captain Gary Cahill - having earlier conceded a penalty - fired high into the roof of the net from close-range in the 87th minute for a vital three points.

That came after Cahill had fouled Jonathan Walters in the box and the Irishman scored the resulting spot-kick to cancel out Willian's free-kick opener at the bet365 Stadium.

Victory extends Chelsea's advantage at the top of the league table to 13 points above second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and means they have won 19 of their last 22 league games.

Blues boss hails 'important' three points

Speaking afterwards, the Blues boss said: "For sure, this win is an important win, honestly. We played two games away against West Ham and Stoke and to win both games is important at this part of the season.

"Now there are 10 games to go and I like to think we now need to take 21 points to be sure to win the league.

"But today, I think for sure it's an important win because I repeat, we won a game against a strong team and in a stadium very hot with a great atmosphere."

Conte added: "For sure [it was] an important win against a strong team - it's not easy at this point of the season to come here to play in Stoke against a strong team also with a good quality and a good tactical organisation.

"But I think we showed from the start until the end a great will to win. I'm very pleased for this, because my players showed me the will to win but also my players were prepared to fight to win this game, because it wasn't easy this game."

Conte lauds Chelsea striker's Costa selflessness

The Chelsea boss was asked about Diego Costa, with Stoke having appeared to deliberately look to rile the notoriously short-fused Spanish striker throughout.

Costa received a yellow card inside 17 minutes but kept his cool and lasted the full 90 minutes as the Blues maintained their relentless form towards an inevitable league crown.

"Yeah, he's not simple," admitted the Italian. "It's not simple to receive a yellow card after a few minutes but I think Diego is showing in all of this season, not only this game, to be very disciplined.

"He showed me great commitment and that he thinks for the team and not for himself. I want this of my players, this type of the behaviour.

"He was great, he played a difficult game but I think he created always a danger for Stoke's defensive line."

On what he felt of Stoke's approach towards Costa, Conte continued: "It's not easy to reply to this type of question. I think that because of his play it is normal to try to bring a player to be angry and then to react, to commit another foul. It's normal.

"But I think the great news is that Diego is showing to be a great player and also in this aspect because I know that in the past sometimes he'd receive two yellow cards and he'd be finished before the game, but this season I have to be pleased for him and for his behaviour."

We wanted to take more risk in the second-half, says Conte

Conte changed systems in the second-half as he looked for his side to make the most of their dominance, Pedro going close as he forced a good save from Lee Grant before Marcos Alonso struck the crossbar with a curling left-footed free-kick.

Yet he explained that it is "not the first time" he has done so, declaring that he "did also" against Burnley in February - saying: "When you want to take more risk, when you want to try to win, to take three points and not only one, to try to change.

"When you change, for sure, there is the great possibility to score the goal but also to concede a goal. You must know this. And then sometimes I prefer to decide to risk to take three points, in other situations to keep the result."

Conte was without influential winger Eden Hazard, the club's second top goalscorer, but confirmed the Belgian's absence was only due to a minor issue.

He said: "Hazard in the last training, felt a bit [of a] problem in his calf. For this reason I preferred not to risk him and he didn't play today."