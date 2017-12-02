Leicester City 1-0 Burnley: Early Gray goal downs Clarets in eye-catching Foxes win

INCIDENTS: Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley. The game was played at the King Power Stadium.

Demarai Gray scored the only goal of the game on Saturday afternoon as Leicester City conquered Burnley 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The youngster struck within six minutes in the East Midlands as he finished coolly, earning the Foxes back-to-back Premier League victories. It could been a far more emphatic win for the recovering Foxes but they were not able to find a second strike as Riyad Mahrez caught the eye.

Team News

Foxes' boss Claude Puel surprisingly made a change to the team that dismissed of Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night; Demarai Gray was drafted into the side in place of Shinji Okazaki. Ben Chilwell retained his left-back berth despite Christian Fuchs being available for selection again. Leonardo Ulloa replaced fellow striker Islam Slimani on the substitutes bench.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche named an unchanged line-up for the second match in a row following their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth mid-week. Ex-Leicester City striker Chris Wood lead the line for the Clarets against his former club hoping to add to his four Premier League goals for his new club.

Foxes fire first in low-key first period

In what turned out to be a slow-burning clash initially, Demarai Gray capitalised on the Foxes' first real chance of the opening period. Riyad Mahrez, who was in inspirational form all afternoon, found space on the left-hand side of the penalty area. The Algerian cut back but could only find goalkeeper Nick Pope. The ball however rebounded to Gray who finished from a tight angle, colliding with the post in the process.

The Clarets reacted excellently to Leicester's opening strike and looked to get level through Chris Wood but Kasper Schmeichel was out well to smother at the feet of the Kiwi. James Tarkowski then headed a corner just wide.

Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson did well to find space at the far post but could only volley straight at the Danish stopper.

Embed from Getty Images

Injury problems pile up for Dyche

With the Lancashire outfit piling forwards in an effort to head into the break level, Robbie Brady had to be withdrawn with a nasty-looking injury. The Irishman collided heavily with Leicester defender Harry Maguire and was taken off of the pitch on a stretcher in place of Scott Arfield.

Mahrez then had the opportunity to double his team's advantage in the final few minutes of the first period but his powerful drive was well cleared by Pope.

Jamie Vardy, having a quiet afternoon, did have his own chance to extend the lead after the break as he latched onto an excellent pass from the Algerian. Phil Bardsley did well though to block the shot that looked like a certain goal. Wes Morgan also skewed an effort wide of goal as the Foxes grew in confidence throughout the second-half.

Guðmundsson looked certain to drag Burnley level as he broke free of Leicester's defence but Schmeichel saved well with his legs to deflect the ball away and preserve the Foxes' lead.

Puel's troops continue to power forwards

Heading into the closing stages, most would be forgiven to believe that the Foxes would almost sit-back to try and close-out the win. However, their attacking surge showed no signs of halting.

Marc Albrighton did extremely well to wriggle free of the Burnley defence and attempted to find the near post but Pope reacted well. Gray was also unlucky as his low effort kissed the post and away following excellent build-up play with Wilfred N'didi.

Substitute Ashley Barnes missed a glorious opportunity in the final minutes to claim a point but miscued his shot and the ball harmlessly deflected into the arms of Schmeichel via a touch from Maguire.

Mahrez displayed his dazzling feet in the final seconds as twice he danced away from numerous Burnley bodies but twice failed to find the net, the only negative on what was otherwise an eye-catching performance.

As a result of the win, Leicester remain ninth in the Premier League table but have now managed to amass 20 points. Puel's men next travel to St James' Park to do battle with struggling Newcastle United. Burnley meanwhile drop a place to seventh ahead of their clash with Watford next week.