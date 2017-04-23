WSL 2 Week 7 review: Watford pick up four big points in busy week

Credit: Getty

Draws for the Belles and Everton saw the favourites take a knock in their quest for Spring Series silverware, Aston Villa and Millwall the big climbers at the top with Watford making inroads at the bottom.

Watford picked themselves up from tenth to ninth when they took to their home pitch against the Belles in a rescheduled midweek clash. Unsurprisingly the Belles had started well and dominated the chances during the first-half although the Golden Girls dug in well and were almost rewarded with a clean-sheet at the break. However, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk continued her fine form this year to knock the ball past Jo Fletcher after being found by Kirsty Hanson, on the stroke of half-time.

Leah Cudone made sure the hosts were only behind for ten minutes when she sent the ball over the line following a goal-mouth scrap, Cudone unable to double her advantage moments later when she found herself presented with a glorious opportunity. There was still time and chances for the travelling Belles to nick a win but finishing was at a premium and the side down from WSL 1 were forced to settle with a draw. The result more beneficial as a galvanising one for Keith Boanans’ side.

The Villainesses saw their chance for Spring Series glory given a healthy boost after a tight encounter at home to the London Bees, their three first-half goals enough to see them through. Kerri Walsh got the visitors rolling just after the quarter hour with a neat finish from Lucy Shepherd’s cross before Tash Baptiste doubled the advantage as she knocked the ball in from point blank range.

The visitors pulled one back moments later as Lucy Loomes’ effort from distance got the better of Chloe Beattie before Villa reopened their two-goal lead, again, just seconds later when Mollie Rouse’s capped off a smart run with a deft goal.

Hana Lalani and Jo Wilson linked up well at the start of the second half with the latter firing home to once again get the Bees back into the game, catching the woodwork twice, but try as they might they couldn’t find an equaliser as the game continued to stretch itself to full time.

Ella Rutherford made it three goals from three as she fired the Lionesses ahead against Oxford on Saturday evening, the ball from an equally as impressive Charlie Devlin to Rutherford just right for the attacker to send the ball past Lucy Thomas. Having notched twice in her only other two outings for Millwall, Arsenal loanee Devlin was in fine form and her hard work drew a penalty ten minutes from time. Experienced Bonnie Horwood made no mistake from the spot to seal the win, Oxford unable to really get going in south London, Millwall again too good for their opposition, the Lionesses streaking up the table.

The Wildcats kept their spot at the top of the tree after a narrow home win over the Seagulls, their rivals elsewhere not getting the results they needed. Sarah Wilson’s header just before the twenty minutes mark was all that could separate the two sides on the scores come full-time. Despite a number of good chances for the hosts, especially in the second-half, Durham couldn’t extend their lead over newly promoted Brighton who saw a few of their own chances not taken.

Watford 2-0 Sheffield

Still growing under their new boss, Watford hit the ground running at home will new singing Merrick Will the one to open the scores just three minutes into the game. With plenty of space around her, Will was found well by Rinsola Babajide to fire her side ahead before the visitors had even gotten going in the game. More even on the pitch, Watford continued to carry a strong threat and edged the game, both unable to capitalise on good chances, the precarious scoreline keeping fans rooted to their seats.

The gloss put on by Babajide in the 100th minute – the game running heavily into stoppage time after a serious injury to Simona Petkova – Juliana Draycott only able to get enough on the ball to push it into the far corner. The win Watford’s first of the season and speaks to the huge strides the side have already made under their new coach, the club with a serious direction.

Doncaster Belles 3-3 Everton

Having stumbled midweek the Belles still seemed to be stuttering as they slipped to a 2-0 deficit inside of twenty minutes at home to the Blue Girls. Georgia Brougham bright to knock the ball over the line at a scrappy corner less than five minutes in before Claudia Walker rounded off a nice team move that saw her slot the ball into Nicky Davies’ unguarded net.

Looking worse for ware, the Belles were given a jolt of life after Sweetman-Kirk lashed home Christie Murray’s effort that had cannoned from one post to the other before bouncing clear. The Belles top goalscorer from their last spell in WSL 2 showed no signs of rust as she restored parity from the spot just after the break after she had been felled in the area, CSK now up to six for the season.

Leandra Little rounded off the come-back fifteen minutes from time with a towering head that left Kirstie Levell no chance. Having watched a two goal lead disappear, Everton were in no mood to return to Merseyside without something to show for their troubles and second-half substitute Olivia Chance provided the remedy four minutes from time. The winter signing coming up trumps for the Blues as she sent a belter past Davies from outside the box. The result does little to help either in the Spring Series but can be used by both sides as healthy experience for the 2017-18 season.