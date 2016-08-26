Weiser extends until 2020 with Hertha

On Friday, Hertha BSC confirmed that Mitchell Weiser had extended his contract until 2020.

Weiser was a key player last season and has more than deserved a new deal at the club.

After joining on a free transfer from Bayern Munich last summer he has only gone from strength to strength, and Hertha will hope this continues that spurt.

Weiser staying in the capital

The 22-year-old has started this season as he ended last, with a goal and assist already to his name after just three games.

Weiser was solid if unspectacular during his time with Bayern, and never really found a role under Pep Guardiola's management.

Such is his form, the right-back has earned a spot in Stefan Kuntz first Germany under-21 squad. He'll be keen to use this as a springboard into the senior squad.

With no natural replacement yet found for Philipp Lahm, the man who was his understudy for a period could will be his eventual successor.

Weiser missed just five Bundesliga games last season, scoring twice and adding five assists. A similar performance good see him force his way into Joachim Löw's thinking.

Mitchell Weiser with new Hertha BSC team-mate, Alexander Esswein. | Image credit: Hertha BSC

Esswein signs for Hertha

It was a good day to be a Hertha fan, as they also announced the arrival of Alexander Esswein from FC Augsburg.

The pacey forward was brought in to try and spark some life into a fairly dull Hertha attack, and link up with new signing Ondrej Duda in the process.

He has signed a four-year deal at the Olympiastadion, and will hope to pick up where he left off after a very solid campaign last season.

Esswein joins Duda, Vedad Ibisevic and Allan as the new faces around the capital club this summer.