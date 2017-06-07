Maximilian Philipp makes big money move to Borussia Dortmund

Another busy week for Borussia Dortmund continued on Wednesday as they completed the signing of forward Maximilian Philipp from SC Freiburg.

He is the first new player to arrive since Peter Bosz was confirmed as the club’s new head coach on Tuesday, and it comes just two days after they signed young defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Dortmund, with the transfer fee believed to be around €20 million, making him Dortmund fifth most-expensive signing.

Key creative outlet for Freiburg

Philipp moves north to Dortmund have four years with Freiburg. He joined from Energie Cottbus at the age of eighteen in 2013, with the now fourth-tier club set to receive a 10% cut of the transfer fee thanks to a sell-on clause.

Philipp made his debut for the south-western club in May 2014, and he played a regular part in the following campaign although he only scored one goal as the club were relegated from the Bundesliga.

However he became a key part of the side as they won the 2. Bundesliga at the first attempt, with Philipp contributing eight goals and 11 assists along the way as they immediately regained their Bundesliga status.

He continued that form in the season just gone. Although he had just three assists, he scored nine goals himself – including one away at Dortmund – as his club exceeded expectations to finish seventh in the league and qualify for Europe. He also made his debut for Germany under-21s and will travel to Poland to play in this summer’s UEFA Under-21 European Championship.

He becomes the second key player to depart Freiburg this summer, with Vincenzo Grifo joining Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Philipp looking forward to the Yellow Wall’s support

Philipp called it “an honour” to have the chance to play for Dortmund, describing them as “one of the biggest clubs in the world.” He feels he is “mature and old enough” to make the move, which he hopes will help his development.

He also said that he is looking forward to playing in front of the Yellow Wall. He said that it “really frightens the opponents,” and he was pleased to now have the opportunity to play with “their full support behind me.”

Meanwhile Michael Zorc, Dortmund’s sporting director, said the club were delighted to sign a player who was “highly sought after” by other teams. He believes as well that Philipp has “a fantastic future ahead of him.”

He is the fourth new arrival at the club ahead of next season. As well as Zagadou, they have also signed Mahmoud Dahoud from Gladbach and Ömer Toprak from Bayer Leverkusen.

Quotes via Borussia Dortmund.