Spain squad brimming with talent ahead of the Under-21 European Championship

When two Valencia strikers who have twelve La Liga goals between them this season cannot find a place in the Under-21 European Championship squad, you know that the side is packed to the rafters with talent. That is the case for Munir El Haddadi and Santi Mina who have been left out despite netting a combined 13 goals in 19 Under-21 internationals.

Experienced defence provide foundations

Spain go into the tournament as favourites alongside Germany, with Head Coach Albert Celades bringing a host of domestic regulars from across the continent's major leagues.

Right-back Hector Bellerin is a familiar name to Premier League fans, selected against the wishes of Arsene Wenger after being involved in 40 domestic matches this season. Bellerin will be encouraged to play his natural energetic game as one of the fastest players on the planet, supported by the anchor of Valencia central defender Jose Luis Gaya.

In Gaya, Spain boast a figure at the heart of their team who has over 75 appearances for a La Liga side, whilst full-back Jonny Castro brings further experience with almost 150 appearances for Celta Vigo.

Talented midfield will test every defence they are faced with

Step forward into the midfield and you have a unit overflowing with ability. Marcos Asensio is the stand-out player in an extremely talented squad, breaking onto the scene with a fine solo goal for Real Madrid against Sevilla in this season's Super Cup. He has since featured 38 times for Los Blancos, netting ten times with his most recent goal coming in the Champions League final.

Joining Asensio from across the capital, Saul Niguez has established himself as a regular in the Athletico squad over the last three seasons. An excellent passer from the base of midfield, expect a lot of Spain's play to go through the craftsman.

Denis Suarez offers another mouth-watering option in a thrilling central midfield. Despite failing to make it at Manchester City, Suarez is now a first-team regular for Barcelona after contributing 36 appearances this season.

Deulofeu brings creativity from the flanks

Captain Gerard Deulofeu holds the record number of goals and appearances for the Spain Under-21s, scoring 16 goals in 32 appearances. Everton fans will be aware of his natural ability on the ball and creativity to unlock the tightest of defences.

Former Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez is the form player of the strikers, scoring 16 times in 31 matches for Malaga this season.

Watch out Poland, this squad of talented stars mean business.