Fortuna Düsseldorf bolster attack again with Emir Kujovic signing

Not content with securing the services of Rouwen Hennings and Havard Nielsen, Fortuna Düsseldorf have snapped up another striker in the form of Emir Kujovic.

The Swede signs a contract until 2020, and joins from Belgian side KAA Gent.

Proven goal scorer following Norrköping success

The 29-year-old started his career with Halmstads BK, going on to play for Kayserispor and Elazigspor in Turkey before returning to his homeland with IFK Norrköping.

His spell with Norrköping was a hugely-successful one, as he scored 38 goals in 59 Allsvenskan games for them, with 21 of those coming in the 2015 to help guide them to their first Swedish title in over 25 years; it was also enough to earn him the league's golden boot.

He made his international debut in early 2016, and was part of Sweden’s squad for UEFA Euro 2016, although he remained unused throughout. He moved to Gent that summer, however it was not a success, as he made just four appearances in Belgium, just one in the league, without scoring a goal.

Kujovic impressed by stature of Germany’s second tier

After that frustrating season, Kujovic is “very happy” to now make the move to Germany, commenting that through attendance sizes in the 2. Bundesliga one can see the “extraordinary importance” of the division. He calls Fortuna “a perfect example of this” and says that he “already has pictures in [his] head” of playing for them for the first time.

His new coach Friedhelm Funkel believes that Kujovic has “showing his goal-getting capabilities in a variety of leagues,” and that he will make Düsseldorf “more versatile in attack.” He feels that his new striker is “a very powerful and big player,” who is a good finisher that can also help to set up goals.

As well as Hennings and Nielsen, Düssledorf have also signed Andre Hoffmann, Maecky Ngombo, Raphael Wolf, Niko Gießlemann, Davor Lovren and Florian Neuhaus so far this summer. They start their 2. Bundesliga campaign against Eintracht Braunschweig on the 31 July.

