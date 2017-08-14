Hansa Rostock 0-2 Hertha BSC: Fan trouble hits headlines as favourites move into round two

Hertha BSC edged through to the next round of the DFB Pokal in a game against Hansa Rostock, winning 2-0 on a night where the headlines were made by off-field events.

Hertha dominant but made to wait

Heavy favourites from the off due to their Bundesliga status, Hertha quickly set about putting their stamp on the game, but couldn't find an opening goal quickly.

Alexander Esswein looked the main threat, pulling an effort narrowly wide in the opening stages, but it wasn't until the second-half where the big hitters hit their stride.

The hosts meanwhile, failed to pose much of a threat. No shots on target to trouble Rune Jarstein in the Hertha goal.

The opening goal looked like it would come as Vladimir Darida struck just after the hour mark, his effort from the middle of the box bouncing back off the post after Esswein's pass, Salomon Kalou then tested Janis Blaswich.

Hertha's away fans finally saw their team score the opener with just five minutes of normal time left, as Rostock's resistance was finally broken.

The home side had dealt with the first ball in from a corner, the clearing header falling to Mitchell Weiser, who made no mistake in hammering a beautiful effort across goal and into the corner of the net.

Like London Buses, the second came straight after a long wait for the first. Sealing the game in the dying minutes, Mathew Leckie set up Vedad Ibisevic for a tap-in to make it 2-0 and send the visitors into the second round.

Fan trouble puts dampener on evening

Unfortunately, the game didn't flow as fluently as the referee would have like, as he was forced to twice suspend play due to crowd trouble.

You'd think that a first divison side travelling to a team two tiers below them on a Monday evening might not have taken the most partisan away support, but you'd be wrong.

Flares turning into fires combined with fan fighting forced the match official's to halt play for the first time close to the interval, and for a second time shortly after the 70 minute mark.

It remains to be seen whether or not action will be taken against either team for the actions of their supporters.

