England 0-0 Germany: Pickford and Loftus-Cheek impress as Three Lions hold World champions

England earned a credible goalless draw at home to Germany in a World Cup warm-up on Friday, although they failed to score at Wembley Stadium for the first time in four years.

Debutants Jordan Pickford and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, named Man of the Match, both impressed as the Three Lions - minus several key players - held their own against Joachim Löw's reigning World champions.

Both sides had their chances and substitute Jesse Lingard might have won it for the home side late on at a free-kick, but hooked well over the crossbar from close range.

Despite producing an improved and entertaining display, Gareth Southgate's men failed to score for the first time since last facing Die Mannschaft on home soil in September 2013.

England should have led inside 90 seconds but another of their three starting debutants, Tammy Abraham, could not meet Jamie Vardy's low cross for a tap-in before Kieran Trippier fired into the side-netting.

Leroy Sané - one of Manchester City's best performers this season - was Germany's biggest threat in the first half with the visitors particularly dangerous on the counter-attack.

The electric winger drilled narrowly wide before curling a 20-yard effort off the crossbar and then being denied by Phil Jones' headed clearance after Pickford had parried Timo Werner's attempt.

The Everton goalkeeper denied the RB Leipzig striker again when he stretched low to his right one-on-one and an engaging contest saw Abraham go close at the other end when his effort looped wide off Antonio Rüdiger.

The Swansea City loanee was denied again when Matthias Ginter beat him in the air to Vardy's attempt to square to the 20-year-old after Loftus-Cheek's through ball.

Following up from Pickford's saves, Marc-André ter Stegen produced a sublime stop of his own to deny Vardy's header soon after the restart and Mats Hummels turned Eric Dier's cross away under his crossbar.

The tempo and intensity dropped as a raft of substitutions were made in the second-half but Manchester United's Lingard wasted a gilt-edged opportunity deep into stoppage-time to end a 42-year wait for a home win over Germany, blazing over the bar.

But England at least ended a run of six straight defeats on home soil against their rivals as Germany extended their unbeaten run to 20 games since their Euro 2016 semi-final loss to France.